What happened to those bearded, shaggy, braless liberals of the 1960s?. Those who sacrificed their time, labor and peacefully demonstrated their love of country to help end the Vietnam War? Those who normally might not agree but coalesced into a strong political force? Are we now dilettante liberals who gave up sacred ground to a lying billionaire buffoon?

I don’t mean “progressives.” I mean the “ask not what you can do for your country … ” types who learned forensic intrusion into the bureaucracy and fought for change from the inside. Liberals who made basic human values a part of their daily conversation. And we voted. In huge numbers. Today I shook my fist at speeding traffic from my front porch rocker. My back hurts. I’m tired of thinking this is our legacy. I think about my grandkids. Card-carrying liberals didn’t start this political hate consuming us, but we can try to stop it. Don’t we have anyone on the bench who can bring us together? We didn’t start the fire but we can fight it.

Ray Lopez