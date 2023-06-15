What happened to those bearded, shaggy, braless liberals of the 1960s?. Those who sacrificed their time, labor and peacefully demonstrated their love of country to help end the Vietnam War? Those who normally might not agree but coalesced into a strong political force? Are we now dilettante liberals who gave up sacred ground to a lying billionaire buffoon?
I don’t mean “progressives.” I mean the “ask not what you can do for your country … ” types who learned forensic intrusion into the bureaucracy and fought for change from the inside. Liberals who made basic human values a part of their daily conversation. And we voted. In huge numbers. Today I shook my fist at speeding traffic from my front porch rocker. My back hurts. I’m tired of thinking this is our legacy. I think about my grandkids. Card-carrying liberals didn’t start this political hate consuming us, but we can try to stop it. Don’t we have anyone on the bench who can bring us together? We didn’t start the fire but we can fight it.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Celebrate Cowgirl
The Cowgirl BBQ invites you to celebrate 30 Years this Saturday. Can you believe Cowgirl is celebrating our 30th anniversary? There aren’t many restaurants in Santa Fe that stand the test of time. But the Cowgirl is one of them. And it’s because of all of you — Santa Fe residents and visitors far and wide. In gratitude, we want to invite you to join us from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday to celebrate our 30th year in business.
We’ll be closing Aztec Street and filling it with free live music, drinks and food. Our celebration is in collaboration with the Human Rights Alliance, also celebrating 30 years of support for New Mexico’s LGBTQ++ Community. For decades, The Cowgirl has been a community meeting place, offering delicious comfort food and honest drinks in a cool, Western setting. So thank you, Santa Fe, for all the support you’ve given us. This Saturday, please come join us as we celebrate three decades of serving all of you with heart and in the heart of the City Different.
Patrick Lambert
Santa Fe
See this show
The New Mexico Actors Lab's production of Morning Sun by Simon Stephens was sensational. The acting by Debrianna Mansini, Suzanne Lederer and Vanessa Rios Y Valles was mesmerizing. It flowed with intensity, depth and passion. Do not miss it.
Ellen Lefkowitz
Santa Fe
A don't miss
Having attended one of the opening weekend performances of the play, Morning Sun, at the New Mexico Actors Lab, I hope word-of-mouth brings more people out to see this play. What an outstanding theater experience the three actresses give the audience! This is a well written, well staged, exceptionally acted generational drama of a woman’s life that hits all the emotions.