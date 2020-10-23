Yet another physician has been corrupted by President Donald Trump. As a physician, Sean Conley took the Hippocratic Oath to essentially “do no harm” to his community. He also took an oath when he enlisted in the Navy, to “obey the orders of the president of the United States.”
It is clear that he fulfills the Hippocratic Oath in the treatment of his patient. However, his obfuscation when questioned about information on the particulars of the course of Trump’s infection vital to the public’s possible danger of exposure to the virus is a result of an order from his commander in chief. Conley is a victim of a conflict within and between the two oaths he has taken. The ultimate victims are those who contracted COVID-19 as a result of exposure by association with Trump and those who will follow the example set by Trump and fail to protect themselves and their associates against transmission of a terrifyingly lethal virus.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
The big lie
A recent article (“Jewish lawmaker denounces Albuquerque Republican who referenced Hitler,” Oct. 7) reported that District 20 candidate Michael Hendricks wrote: “To paraphrase what Adolf Hitler famously said, ‘If you tell a lie loud enough and long enough, people will believe it.’ I figured that a quote from Hitler was fitting since this is exactly the technique used today by the Far-Left Radical groups.” There is no evidence that Hitler or any of his inner circle ever said this.
In chapter 10 of Mein Kampf, Hitler accused Marxists, Freemasons and Jews of using “the big lie” and of which he writes “there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily.” Hitler only accused others of this technique.
However, during the war, this is how the United States Office of Strategic Services described Hitler’s psychological profile: “His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”
Bruce Ingram
Santa Fe
A sad loss
We are deeply saddened by the passing of our kind and generous friend and fellow committee member, Richard McCord.
In his article (‘Reporter’ founding editor sought adventure in Santa Fe, Ringside Seat, Oct. 9), Milan Simonich describes Richard as a fine journalist and author, but he was much more than that. He said, and I quote, “I cannot imagine any other city on Earth of Santa Fe’s size that could possibly match the astonishing richness of the human tapestry of our home.” Richard cared deeply for this community.
He was on the Santa Fe Living Treasures committee from 2000-09. He introduced the new honorees with testimonies at our biannual ceremonies, authored our book, Our Elders, Our Hearts, and became a Living Treasure himself in 2017. He considered it a distinct honor. Richard was a true gentleman and thoughtful man who always put others first, and we will always be indebted to him.
Sara Kennedy
archivist for Santa Fe Living Treasures
Santa Fe
No on Amendment 1
New Mexico Constitutional Amendment 1 is a proposal to take away our right to vote for one of five district Public Regulation Commission members and replace them with three members appointed by the governor from a list provided by a nominating committee; the Senate would have to confirm. The PRC is responsible for insuring that the availability and cost of utilities services is fair and reasonable to the rate-paying public.
Dark money special interests can more easily exert their influence behind the scenes, if the commission is filled in a nomination and appointment process, as opposed to democratic elections. The best representation of the public interest can come from candidates such as District 3 Public Regulation Commission candidate Joe Maestas, who has run his campaign with public financing. In this way, commissioners can be free of any obligation to big money campaign contributors.
Please vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Pete Sheehey
Los Alamos County councilor
Another no
Changing the selection processes for members of the Public Regulation Commission from five elected to three appointed ones does not resolve this body’s underlying problems. The Santa Fe New Mexican explained this well, though still endorsing Constitutional Amendment 1 (“On Consitutional amendments and bonds, vote yes,” Our View, Oct. 12).
Before passing an amendment, let our Legislature establish a stronger set of qualifications. Those could assure a balance of engineering, technology, financial and business expertise. Surely the PRC needs a strong, staff with highly specialized skills — that costs money. Let’s invest in good oversight of our public utilities. Let’s stop undermining commission morale with actions like pushing it out of the PERA Building without giving it suitable new office space. For now, address the PRC’s underlying issues. Leave the selection process for later. Send this back to the Legislature to do the groundwork right. Vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Barbara Chatterjee
Santa Fe
