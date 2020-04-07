My thanks go to the governor of New Mexico for making every effort to curb the coronavirus in our state. Additionally, my thanks go to the various superintendents representing our school districts and our state Public Education Department officials, all of whom are attempting to lessen the potential for our children to get this virus.
I am amazed to see that many of our neighboring states, let alone every state in our country, are not doing the very thing as New York, Washington, New Jersey and other states have done. That is — to have everyone stay home and work to lessen the potential of all our citizens becoming infected. If we don’t help our hospitals, doctors and nurses to cope with the overage of patients — which is Washington’s responsibility — we will not improve our quest to eliminate the risk for all Americans.
William Buchsbaum
Santa Fe
Unconstitutional?
“The New Mexico State Police is not making traffic stops to ensure the public or their travel is considered essential. New Mexicans can leave their house while following the guidelines of the Emergency Public Health Order,” a spokesperson for New Mexico State Police said.
So far, New Mexico is not, theoretically, violating our Constitution and civil liberties because they are not enforcing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order. However, as a recent NPR story pointed out, orders in the San Francisco area are likely to be challenged — and judges will have to balance individual civil liberties and constitutional rights against the need to protect public health.
Gwen Levine
Santa Fe
The rest of us
The 1,600-plus point rise in the Dow Jones earlier this week in the face of a devastated economy points out something many of us already knew: There is one world for the select, privileged capital accumulators/coupon clippers, and another for the rest of us.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Butterflies sighted
For the first time, we’re seeing many young monarch butterflies in our yard and in our neighborhood. Does anyone understand why?
Jim Spacht
Santa Fe
Beware the zealots
“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the houses of worship and on the street corners to be seen by men.” Matthew 6
I am plagued by religious zealots who defy public health orders that are meant to protect us all. Controlling preachers do not truly spread the Gospel. In addition to devotion, fanatic disciples are co-conspirators. Together they provide fertile ground for transmitting COVID-19. While having the right to worship, public ceremonies during a pandemic are less important than our right to live. Let go of the anti-science philosophy, and follow the virtual role model shown by the pope and other enlightened religious leaders.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Not enough distance
I live in Santa Fe, and I’m a nurse. I have been going to the grocery store once a week. I still can’t believe how many people are out and about like nothing is happening. I have a friend who lives in Albuquerque; she stated things haven’t changed there at all. Tons of people are out. Also, maybe 5 percent of the people in the grocery store were wearing masks, and I saw people coughing and not even covering their mouth. If things continue this way, we could have a huge surge. There are still many people not taking this seriously. It saddens me.
Stacey Robinson
Santa Fe
Entertaining
Thank Heaven for Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The New Mexican color comics page.
Jim Collins
Rowe
Ban religious gatherings too
I have been so grateful and proud of our governor’s handling of COVID-19. However, last night CNN listed New Mexico as a state that doesn’t including religious gatherings as banned. I saw a list online this morning as well. If this is true, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should immediately include these — or correct the news sources and make it clear such gatherings are not permitted. We have been a more fortunate state so far, but will we have packed churches on Easter, and Passover Seders abounding as usual? The virus does not know your religious persuasion, and it does not wait outside the door. Also, nearly every faith has much greater participation by older folks, one of the greatest risk groups.
Barbara Ferrell
Santa Fe
A new New Deal
It would seem this is the perfect time to copy Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal public works projects from 1933-39. They responded to the need for relief, reform and recovery from rhe Great Depression and, for many, are considered a great success.
Joan Baker
Santa Fe
Another contagion
Trump hatred is also a virus.
Richard Singer
Santa Fe
For the kids
The new wave of changes in our daily routine has brought on so many different life challenges — none more than for our teachers. I have witnessed firsthand my wife and her colleagues working feverishly 12 hours a day for weeks, including weekends. They are transformed back into students, being taught the complexities of how to share ideas with their grade-level colleagues, school community, parents and students. They must develop lessons and incorporate them into a computer-generated presentation.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García, together with her staff, principals and teachers, has accomplished an unbelievable feat, putting an entire school system inside a computer for the benefit of every child in Santa Fe.
Each teacher has taken his or her heart and sent it gift-wrapped to each of their students by way of a new form of delivery, the internet. Totally amazing, isn’t it Santa Fe? This morning I witnessed each child open that gift, that wrapped heart, as my wife had her first-grade class meeting. This is going on all over the town as you read this.
Bob Stark
Santa Fe
Too much traffic
I live in Pojoaque behind the Kokoman store. I sit outside in my front yard watching the traffic on U.S. 84/285. There seems to be more traffic on the road than before the stay-at-home order. Today I counted at least 20 motorcycles. That is recreation, not a necessity. All those vehicles on the road cannot have valid reasons to be there. Only job requirements, grocery purchases, prescription medications and other life-supporting measures should be allowed. Maybe New Mexico State Police stops and verifications should be instituted.
Carl Brown
Pojoaque
Covering up
Masks, masks, masks. The time has come that we all should wear one when out and about. Once we were told not to wear one unless feeling sick, but now the experts say it provides some protection. In Hong Kong and South Korea it seems everyone has one, and the virus is under control.
Our health care providers must be sure to have the very best, the N95 masks. For us, a surgical mask does a pretty good job. Now, the question is: Where are the masks? Our federal government should be doing everything possible to make them available where needed. So far, it hasn’t been very successful. Our dear leader should be showing us his genius and putting the things we need in our hands (or on our faces). He wants us all back to work. This would help.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
