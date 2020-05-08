Thank you to Milan Simonich for his recent column (“Bayonets, blood and tears stained UNM,” Ringside Seat, May 1) recalling what happened at the University of New Mexico in 1970 in response to protests against the invasion of Cambodia.
That season of violence against student protestors across the country occurred in a very different time 50 years ago, the last time since the COVID-19 pandemic that colleges and universities all over the country unexpectedly closed the spring semester early.
I still have vivid memories of being shoved hard by a state police billy club at a peaceful gathering on my campus, and a week later, being tear-gassed in Washington, D.C. Sadly, in an echo of history, our country seems as politically divided now as it was back then.
David McGahey
Santa Fe
A special time
I was impressed and inspired by Ben Timm’s Generation Next article, (“I’m not bored,” April 17). Ben is a junior at Desert Academy. He was glued to the couch at first, then started experimenting with things new to him, like watercolors, building models and cooking.
From what I am hearing, creativity has come to life all around us as we are mostly quarantined at home. Puzzles are the rage. Sewing, especially of masks. Gardening. Cooking. I FaceTime with my kids and grandkids, keep in touch with people around the world I know who are in the same predicament.
In a way it’s a very special and lucky time. Look at the clear sky. So blue in the daytime and it’s so unusually clear at night. It is certainly a unique time and I guess all we can do is be grateful, especially if we’re the ones who are not sick.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
A lack of leadership
Excellent commentary by R. Ken Grubbs (“A leader knows how to set the example,” My View, May 3). He provides a demonstration of what leadership looks like. The “Spotlight of Leadership” is an apt term. There seems to be no understanding of that principle in the Trump administration. The culture is words but no action. True leadership is replaced with entitlement, condescension and arrogance. The lack of inspiring leadership is being demonstrated every day as the pandemic plays out.
Jim Maloney
Santa Fe
Watch for scams
Michael called (876 area code) me on May 1 to say Publishers Clearing House was awarding me $4 million plus a new Mercedes-Benz. He went on to say that I would have to pay some of the taxes on these awards.
His general manager (Jeffrey) called (662 area code, Staten Island, N.Y.) me back (from California, so he said) to explain I would have to send my check to Elmona (at a Michigan address) before they would deliver the prizes.
I was convinced this was a scam and hoped no one fell for it. I contacted Publishers Clearing House and they confirmed my suspicion.
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
Follow the science
In response to Milan Simonich and Mark Friedman regarding Florida’s “lazy governor” — perhaps either or both should “follow the science,” as we hear so often (“The coronavirus exposes nation’s laziest governors,” Ringside Seat, April 17; “Disgrace at the top,” Letters to the Editor, April 23).
Statistics are the basis of science and there are (preliminarily) statistics. Look them up and compare Florida with Michigan; two states of comparable size, although Florida has perhaps the nation’s oldest average age population. As of now, there is a stunning advantage in Florida in every category — total cases, total deaths, etc. Without casting aspersions on either governor, perhaps “Occam’s Razor,” an old saying advising “the simplest answer to a problem is often the best one,” holds true here. Time will tell, but opinions are only that. Wait for the results.
Hartley Baker
Santa Fe
Let’s get together
I was shocked today to go to my favorite grocery store, Smith’s on South Pacheco Street, to encounter over 50 percent of customers not wearing masks, at least a quarter of patrons ignoring social distancing and the absence of one-way aisles.
Especially concerning were employees who had masks around their necks and not over their mouths or noses. If we are all in this together, let’s try being all in together, please.
Augustus Rush
Santa Fe
Consider the no-shows
We very much appreciate the Vote 2020 supplement in the May 3 Sunday New Mexican sponsored by Santa Fe County and the League of Women Voters of New Mexico.
The questions and responses provided a good overview of the candidates, at least some of them. There are 32 local races on the June 2 primary ballot for Santa Fe County, ranging from U.S. Senate to Santa Fe County Commission District 5. The league guide prepared clear and pertinent questions for each of the races and all the candidates registered for those races.
But here’s what’s troubling: There are 88 candidates in total, individuals who have, by their official filings, indicated they want to serve the people of our county. Twenty-five of them failed to reply to the league’s survey. Fifteen are Republicans, six Democrats and four Libertarians. Strangely, two prominent and incumbent Democrats — state Sen. Liz Stefanics and House Speaker Brian Egolf — were no-shows.
Are we obliged to take seriously these 25 candidates who fail to reply to a straightforward, nonpartisan survey that can provide at least a glimpse into their political and policy views?
Tom Johnson
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.