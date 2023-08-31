I was pleased to see diversity addressed in the wildlife profession in The Associated Press article by Todd Richmond (“Overwhelmingly white ecological groups try to boost their diversity,” Aug. 28). The Wildlife Society is the professional society for wildlife biologists and one of the groups that has addressed diversity for decades. The society has numerous programs and working groups for underrepresented people including Native Americans, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community among others.
Diversity within the wildlife profession is increasing annually and with only half of the membership of The Wildlife Society made up of males and with university programs in wildlife only containing around 40% males, diversity will continue to increase. Because of the complex issues facing wildlife worldwide, the profession needs diversity of thought from all people.
Paul R. Krausman
Santa Fe
Never-ending fight
Anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson is quoted as referring to the anti-choice bans as legal, even in states where the prohibition does not exist, because of the Comstock Act, passed in 1877, that made it illegal to mail "obscene, lewd or lascivious material" related to birth control and/or abortion ("Fight over abortion access continues in N.M.," Aug. 27). I first came on this long ago law when I was researching my biography of Doris Duke and followed her yearslong effort to support Margaret Sanger in her fight to procure birth control information by mail for women who could not get help in hospitals or clinics.
Ultimately Sanger was able, with Duke's financial help, to provide this information through her National Committee for Birth Control to women in this country and India, the forerunner of today's Planned Parenthood. But the fight never ends, and here comes the Comstock law again.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Sue them all
First of all, the article ("Archdiocese, SFPS sued over sex abuse allegations," Aug. 27) states the district attorney charged the four criminally, but a judge agreed with the defense argument that the defendants' behavior didn't constitute a crime. What? The New Mexico Children's Code Section 32A-4-3 says "Failure to Report" is a crime — a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail. I'd love to hear this judge's rationale for that highly questionable decision.
Beyond that, everyone and every entity if not exposed criminally should be sued into oblivion. To allow and/or abet the abuse of children is among the most despicable actions imaginable. The security guard who raised the alarm was told to "mind your own business." Are these people, in positions of authority, to be allowed to simply walk away from this travesty?
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
At the Roundhouse
A clarification: the 82-year-old Vermont resident Rick Hubbard who is walking in defense of American democracy will appear at noon Friday at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. The location of his stop in Santa Fe was not in my previous letter.
John House
Santa Fe
Power move
Writer Harry Montoya applauds the Catholic bishops for "taking a stand for life." Does he not recall that too many church leaders have shown no care for the lives of the thousands of children sexually abused by their own ("Applause for New Mexico's bishops speaking out for life," My View, Aug. 27). Anti-abortion is not about "life" — it is about power. And like rape, it is about power over women.
Anne Webster
Santa Fe
Read his lips
From comprehensive and attributable news coverage it appears Donald J. Trump couldn't read an abridged classified document without moving his lips.