I was pleased to see diversity addressed in the wildlife profession in The Associated Press article by Todd Richmond (“Overwhelmingly white ecological groups try to boost their diversity,” Aug. 28). The Wildlife Society is the professional society for wildlife biologists and one of the groups that has addressed diversity for decades. The society has numerous programs and working groups for underrepresented people including Native Americans, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community among others.

Diversity within the wildlife profession is increasing annually and with only half of the membership of The Wildlife Society made up of males and with university programs in wildlife only containing around 40% males, diversity will continue to increase. Because of the complex issues facing wildlife worldwide, the profession needs diversity of thought from all people.

Paul R. Krausman

