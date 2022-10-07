In Rob Martinez's column ("The long history of La Reconquista," Oct. 1) as in all of his contributions, he makes a clear case that History Matters. The record of humans on the planet is inevitably one of a sequence of conquest and dominance. No particular group or segment of the species is exempt from this behavior, but an objective record of these matters can provide insights to how we can dampen and even avoid these urges. For certain, we should — as a species — take solace and even pride in the fact that we can record and understand these events. To expunge or disregard any part of this record is to deny future generations the chance to learn from them.

James Bryant

Santa Fe

