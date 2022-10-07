In Rob Martinez's column ("The long history of La Reconquista," Oct. 1) as in all of his contributions, he makes a clear case that History Matters. The record of humans on the planet is inevitably one of a sequence of conquest and dominance. No particular group or segment of the species is exempt from this behavior, but an objective record of these matters can provide insights to how we can dampen and even avoid these urges. For certain, we should — as a species — take solace and even pride in the fact that we can record and understand these events. To expunge or disregard any part of this record is to deny future generations the chance to learn from them.
James Bryant
Santa Fe
Noise matters
Jared Rodriguez (“Noise is the least of Santa Fe’s problems,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 2) says that, “some noise during the day is not a big deal.” Wrong, and spoken with total disregard for what other people might experience. Some of us might wish to enjoy peace and quiet, or contemplate the beauty of Santa Fe without the intrusion of unnecessary car noise. This concern for only oneself is the root of the problem. “I want to make noise so people notice me and pay attention to me. I don’t care what other people want.” The statement, “this is a rich man waging war with fines on poor teenagers because he wants this place as boring as it can be,” makes the case for “me-me-me” pretty well. How unfortunate that making noise with a car is what makes life not boring for some.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
What's going on here?
We have a serious candidate for governor of our state whose only qualification is that he worked as a TV weather forecaster.
We have a former president of the United States, and possible a candidate for re-electon, who cannot even pick a competent barber.
Can anyone tell me — who is his barber?
Jim Snead
Santa Fe
Sign of the times
The QAnon symbol is the new swastika.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Great customer service
I would like to send a big thank you to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and staff. It's a great place to work out, with plenty of equipment and classes. I used to enjoy the Olympic pool, the weight room and many classes. In March of 2020, I stopped going. There were still 10 months left on my annual membership. Fast forward to two days ago. I finally feel it's safe enough to swim in the pool again. I went to the Chaez Center, and asked about renewing my membership. The manager told me that since I hadn't been since the beginning of COVID-19, she would credit me with the unused 10 months. That's great customer service. Thank you!