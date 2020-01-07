I am writing in response to the editorial in the Santa Fe New Mexican (“State should find a way to preserve mural,” Our View, Jan. 5) that addressed the imminent destruction of the mural on the Halpin Building in the Santa Fe Railyard. The Halpin will become the Vladem Contemporary, a soon-to-be constructed adjunct to the Museum of Art on Guadalupe Street.
I agree with the sentiments expressed in the editorial: “The mural belongs to the locals,” and “Perhaps the mural cannot be saved, but something more permanent than a projection is possible.” Yes, it is. I suggest using technology in the service of cultural preservation.
Here’s how: Have the mural photographed in several segments, in high resolution. Then, in consultation with muralist Gilberto Guzman and perhaps others, digitally stitch the segments together. Then, again digitally, restore the mural to a fair approximation of what it looked like when created. The mural, once restored to its former glory, can be put onto a variety of materials and installed in public places, including the Vladem. This would be a most positive response to the concerns expressed in the editorial.
Alex Traube
founder and former executive director
New Mexico CultureNet
Santa Fe
Remembering Gloria
As we enter the new year, we reflect on the loss of our dear friend, Gloria Mendoza, who passed away Dec. 30 (“Local activist fought for native Santa Feans,” Dec. 31). She was a concerned citizen and a born organizer on behalf of the disenfranchised, involving herself with anything having to do with the preservation of families and neighborhoods.
Gloria was a strong defender of the west side and La Cienega. She helped organize the citizens’ police review board. She fought passionately for property tax justice and took the time to educate and inform ordinary citizens about the importance of coming to City Hall and speaking out for their rights.
Gloria was a very special person with a big heart and lots of love who cherished friendship and family. We owe a lot to Gloria.
Joan Chernock Toni Romero Montoya Jerilou Hammett
Santa Fe
State workers: Hustle more
Several months ago, I solicited help from the Secretary of State’s Office, to be greeted by an impersonal, wall-mounted iPad, which presented identifying questions, snapped my picture and told me to press a button when completed.
During an approximate 40-minute wait, I witnessed a parade of employees shuffling out of a locked opaque glass door, apparently going on break. I politely intercepted one of them to get recognized to request a simple one-page form.
She accepted and reentered through the door. After some time, she returned carrying her purse, walking toward the elevator as if going home. When I approached her, she stated another lady would bring the form. That never happened; I left. I returned the next day; same procedure. I finally received the form. The Secretary of State’s Office could run more efficiently if its staff exhibited some professional hustle.
John Konwiser
Santa Fe
Save the mural
I agree with The New Mexican’s Our View (“State should find way to preserve mural,” Our View, Jan. 5). No single public artwork in our city expresses our diverse history and common commitment to each other as does the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street’s old State Records Center and Archives building. I agree with The New Mexican, that the mural should be re-created elsewhere in Santa Fe, and the Railyard would be a great place to do this. Thanks to The New Mexican for highlighting this issue.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
