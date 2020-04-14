There have been great reports about the teachers and students learning from home using online platforms at Santa Fe Public Schools, and I applaud their hard work and commitment.
I also would like to point out who prepared the teachers and students for this new learning environment, who has been instructing and leading these teachers and who has been working long days and weekends since March 11. These people are the hardworking staff of the public schools’ Technology Department.
I would like to give special recognition to the district’s digital learning coaches. There are currently 14 such coaches. Among them, they support close to 13,000 students, plus approximately 900 teachers. In just the last two weeks, there have been more than 7,000 requests for help, and the coaches diligently provide support. Although I wanted to specifically acknowledge the hard work of the coaches, it is clear that this has been a team effort and an example of strong leadership among all in the Santa Fe Public Schools, and we thank you!
Dimitria Saiz
Santa Fe
All about him
It’s not about the presidency for him. It’s not about leading, encouraging, developing, or protecting our population. No, it’s about President Donald Trump winning bigly! In his mind, he is a world champion heavyweight boxer. When his opponent is lying on the mat, he sees himself strutting around the ring, arms in the air, basking in the deafening roar of his frenzied crowd. But he is not in a ring. He is standing at a podium in front of a dozen reporters. The softer blows glance easily off his chin. But give him an opening, and he slams with all his might and watches with glee as another hapless young reporter hits the mat. He can almost hear the thunderous cheers of his faithful fans. To hell with the businesses and the virus, let someone else worry about that. His only job is to be the invincible superstar. And he takes his job seriously.
Bob Thornburg
Santa Fe
Truth?
It just makes me smile (crying on the inside) whenever I hear President Donald Trump or his cronies speak of honesty and truth being paramount.
Daryl Proctor
Santa Fe
Butterfly answers
The “young monarch” butterflies Jim Spacht asked about in his letter (“Butterflies sighted,” April 8) are actually painted lady butterflies (Vanessa cardui, in the language of science). These small orange butterflies with the marbled pink outer wings and black wingtips punctuated with white dots overwinter in northern Mexico, where they won’t freeze to death. As temperatures warm up in late winter, they fly north and east to begin repopulating the rest of the continent. We’re seeing the first wave of that northward migration in the Santa Fe area now, as adult butterflies look for nectar sources to feed on to fuel their movement. Some will mate and lay eggs to start a new generation here, others will fly on. They’re a sign of spring, and a reminder that despite the crises in the human world, life as a whole continues on. And that gives me hope.
Susan J. Tweit
Santa Fe
Sow native plants
Jim Spacht’s April 8 letter (“Butterflies sighted”) asked why he is seeing so many “young monarch butterflies.” These are most likely not monarchs, but painted lady butterflies (Vanessa cardui). They appear when cherries and other flowering trees start to blossom and provide nectar. Pollinators make vital contributions to gardens and agriculture, but monarchs (Danaus plexippus) are endangered due to loss of habitat, climate change and use of herbicides; their numbers have dropped tenfold and they are at high risk for extinction. To save monarchs, and to promote more pollinator species, Santa Feans are encouraged to sow more native plants, including stands of native milkweeds such as common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca L.). For more information, contact the county Extension Office (santafeextension.nmsu.edu) or the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener Association, which answers questions through “Ask a Master Gardener Online” at www.sfemg.org/gardening-questions.
Ruthbeth Finerman
Santa Fe
The brighter side
In these worrisome times, we all tend to focus on the negative. I work in a state office helping people to obtain assistance. I hear the frustration in people’s voices when they talk to me and I advise them they have to call another number. I want to point out that my neighbor Dennis Galvan took it upon himself to come over and mow my weeds. Talk about a fantastic human being! Let’s follow his example with random acts of kindness.
Kelly Smith
Española
Solid supply chain
As families and businesses struggle to navigate uncertain times, the importance of the supply chain and other often unseen industries has come into focus. At the heart of this effort is the multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government. Trains keep our store shelves stocked with food and essential consumer items, move the chemicals required for medicines and keeping our water supply safe, haul energy products to support electricity demands, and so much more. Thank you to all the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, putting themselves at risk to keep the trains running and supply chains open during troubled times.
Michael Gaynor
N.M. state director, GoRail
Westerville, Ohio
Why the escort?
Today, I viewed a North Central Regional Transit District bus entering the midtown campus. It was followed by a police cruiser with its lights flashing. I wondered who was being transferred and why the necessity of a police escort.
David Glann
Santa Fe
Ignore him
Our liar-in-chief has now promoted himself to medical-quack-in-chief. Listen to the experts, folks, and ignore our current (hopefully short-in-office) president.
David G. Noble
Santa Fe
Unfair to nurseries
While almost every category of business in Santa Fe is suffering due to the shutdown, I find it extremely troubling and unfair to require our local nurseries to close while the big box stores remain open. Staff at the local nurseries are knowledgeable about which plants are suitable for various locations and conditions, while the big box stores consistently bring to their Santa Fe locations many plants that are not hardy and have little chance of surviving one local winter.
Our local nurseries already have expended time and money to grow and to bring in plants which must still be cared for on a daily basis while not being able to derive any income from sales. I would hope that the governor reconsiders this unfortunate move.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.