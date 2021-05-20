The Our View (“In this digital age, virtual ideas are on the way,” May 17) in the Santa Fe New Mexican touts digital IDs. When it comes to data stored on computers, compromise of so-called secure systems is not a matter of if but when. There are many problems with a digital ID, including the risk of identity theft due to cybercriminals hacking into computer systems. Hacking, sadly, is frequent and common. Less than two weeks ago, the Colonial Pipeline was the victim of a ransomware attack that shut down America’s largest fuel pipeline.
Another problem stems from the loss of privacy. Those accessing one’s digital ID can misuse and share the digital data with other databases — both governmental and private — without consent. Digital IDs move us toward a national ID database. Smartphones, likely necessary for a digital ID, are like an electronic ankle bracelet where one’s location can be determined by the cellular towers to which it connects. Furthermore, digital IDs would make citizens subject to surveillance and discrimination — think racial profiling on a massive scale. These IDs discriminate against those who cannot afford a smartphone. Rather than embrace digital IDs, New Mexico should pass a law prohibiting them. Just because something can be done doesn’t mean it should be done. Let’s protect the privacy of our citizens.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Why not both?
Proponents of the Vladem Museum argue in “either-or” terms. That is, either the new museum is built or the Guzman mural is saved. This is, of course, a false premise. Both were possible: The mural could have been saved and incorporated into plans for the museum. That didn’t happen. Now, all future references to the Vladem will say a beloved community mural was demolished to make way for the museum, but the mural could have been saved if those involved, primarily the Museum of New Mexico, were willing to save it. That is the truth. The Vladems also could have been instrumental in saving it. No mural, no donation. Now, their name will forever be associated with the senseless destruction of the Guzman mural.
Lois Snyderman
Santa Fe
Preservation is possible
Why couldn’t the state have used a little innovation and creativity to save the mural at the Vladem Contemporary? We live in a digital age, and after over a year of isolation, we’re all accustomed to seeing art exhibits, symphonies, dance, readings and more via Zoom. Family gatherings were almost all on Zoom or FaceTime.
Why don’t we find the best photographer who does wide-shot photos — think of any airport in the world, where vast replicas of scenery and historic sites (and advertising images) tout the locale. We could get the best possible large photograph of the mural and a team of artists to recreate the colors and images of the historic piece. Go ahead and do what needs to be done to the wall of the building for safety and then replace the mural with a replica of the original. A plaque could explain the history with a photograph of the original, a bio of the artist and a list of the names of the team of artists who created the reproduction. Some funding would be needed, but it seems a much better use of money than we often see. Perhaps the artists would do the work on a volunteer basis. Takers, anyone? We’ve spent at least two years of hand-wringing and being told the mural can’t be saved. Why don’t we preserve it in a replica and keep our history alive?
Bobbie Ferrell
Santa Fe
Can’t wait!
I am wondering when the public libraries are going to open for in-person customers. Some movie theaters are open, and others are following suit. I think opening all such businesses will help the mental health of New Mexicans.
Christopher Thompson
Santa Fe
