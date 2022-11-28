After reading the Washington Post article (“GOP candidate sues to reverse election results,” Nov. 24) about Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh claiming the voting was mishandled as many Stop the Steal Republicans continue to spout, I felt the need to chime in. The Nov. 9 Powerball drawing had to have been rigged since I did not win.
Harvey Morgan II
Santa Fe
Work together
It was an immense pleasure to read Robert Nott’s report (“House GOP says it will work with Dems,” Nov. 23) that Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, who will succeed Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, as head of New Mexico’s GOP House delegation, looks forward to working with his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, the likely next speaker of the House of Representatives. Both delegates seem eager “to set a new tone in the chamber,” according to Minority Leader Lane.
If that happens, everyone in the Land of Enchantment will benefit. And who knows? What takes place here might have a ripple effect that could reach beyond our borders to other states, and in time, even to our nation’s capital in Washington.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Respect necessary
Yes, life begins at conception (“Facts prove life is precious from conception,” My View, Nov. 19), and no, a fetus is not guaranteed a successful path through pregnancy to birth.
Nature does not assure every fetus has the internal structures to survive nor that conditions within the mother are hospitable to successful pregnancy. Some fetuses are miscarried spontaneously. Sometimes medical interventions can save a pregnancy; but in others, as when the mother’s life is endangered, termination is the best option. For all such circumstances, we need well-trained, experienced providers working in properly equipped, easily accessed places without legal road blocks. These situations do not belong in our abortion debate.
The issue is elective abortion: when a pregnant woman must decide about carrying a normal pregnancy to term. For sure only the woman knows her specific situation, and that deserves the highest respect, plus extra compassion for situations like pregnancy from rape. However, we are wired to produce future generations. Therefore, what are reasonable limits on pregnancy termination? Example: The United States lacks uniform laws against selective abortion favoring one sex over another; a few states, but not New Mexico, do. To be decided: How much time should be legally protected for a woman to make the tough decision to keep or terminate a pregnancy? Let’s reframe our conversations to create solutions and write respectful laws on abortion.
Barbara Chatterjee
Santa Fe
Arm ’em all
I saw in the news where a school in Texas is issuing DNA kits to parents of kids in a public school. This is so they can identify their children after they have been killed. Texas, like a lot of states, has been telling us for years that the solution to gun violence is always more guns. So now is the time for Texas to take the next logical step and arm all people inside a school. The little kids could have small handguns, and the high school students should all carry AR-15s. For the staff, I would recommend grenade launchers: You can blow up large areas with one of these, and you do not need to shoot straight.
If Texas cannot, will not protect kids, at least you could give them the chance to protect themselves. Come on, Texas, show us the way forward.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Truly fake news
It tells us everything we need to know about these despicable people that they find it necessary to dress up their “rag” under the guise of a legitimate newspaper in order to attempt to fool people into thinking this is “legitimate” and “nonpartisan” news.
The paper shows no phone number, no reporter contact information, features and stories crafted (apparently without permission) from other news organizations and a publisher who is unwilling to respond to questions.
It tells you a lot about their ethics and the worthiness of their cause if they have to shrink to this level. “Pink slime journalism” sums it all up perfectly.
Bob Novak
Santa Fe