Last month, The New Mexican featured an article about John Rizzo (“Silicon Valley exec eyes midtown campus project,” Dec. 11, 2019). Although I have much to say about helpful startup tech executives, I am more concerned with Rizzo’s partnership with Evergreen Development.
As I drive through the Pulte-built streets in Las Soleras, it becomes obvious that this was built on the insensitive, out-of-date thinking that had its focus on one thing: profit. This scorched earth, cookie-cutter design has been the bane of American development for decades and has been repudiated by city planners across the country. It is sterile and lacking in imagination in my opinion. Drive by yourself.
If this is what you want for the midtown campus, go ahead and fawn over the Evergreen Developments and startup artists of this world. I am not buying the faux buzz words such as “Innovation Village.”
John Urbanowski
Santa Fe
Sad reality over pasta
I met this man at a restaurant in Taos; we were eating mussels and pasta, a dish we both enjoyed. We started talking and sat for nearly four hours learning about how much we shared — he grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and I grew up three subway stops away in Greenwich Village; we knew the same restaurants, clubs, music; I immediately warmed to him. He was smart, educated and could hold his own in our conversations. Then, just about closing time, the inevitable came into our conversation — politics. I learned he was a Trumper. He went on and on, highlighting the president’s virtues. I knew we would never share mussels and pasta again.
I had never before encountered a true Trumper; I was not sure what a true supporter of President Donald Trump would be like. But, in a very few short hours, I learned. I drove home with a broken heart; it was then clear to me why Trump sits in a big white building, puffing his chest.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Shovel the sidewalks
I have lived here for eight years and this is the worst winter for snow removal that I have seen. I come from a snowy place, so I am not surprised to see ice. The surprise is that people do not clear their sidewalks anymore, and the ice builds up so that you cannot walk (which is my main exercise, since I don’t drive). There is no enforcement or fines for not cleaning the sidewalks.
This is a “tourist town.” The Railyard and downtown, bus stops and crosswalks are not even passable in some places. It is difficult to walk. I have fallen twice this winter on city streets — surfaces can be slick and/or broken. I walk on Agua Fría Street to town and it is just appalling, especially between St. Francis Drive and Guadalupe Street. We need to enforce snow removal on our sidewalks and spread more dirt!
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
Lorey Sebastian, after reading you smug, self righteous post the first thought that popped into my head was I wonder what he thought of you ? Probably something like "poor confused delusional liberal".
It is not a smug post, but a sad one- as all you Trumpers gloat about nothing you are missing the fact that the man you voted in to drain the swamp has brought the swamp to the entire nation and by that I mean he has broken our ability to have relationships with each other to just the kind of smug gloating letter that you wrote . None of us can trust such a person as that and if you think about this honestly you will realize it if you run into that kind of person , would you assume her to be, you could not trust such a person and yet right now that is our president and that is you. I understand the cognitive dissonance for this is very high but please realize one thing and just try this trick out – reverse every single thing President Trump says and see if it applies to him and you will notice that it does! This psychological projection is responsible for the destruction of our Constitution and our nation . And by the way I'm okay with them going after the Biden's, as long as they also go after Jared and Ivanka and Don Junior!! I'm not good for any nepotism, can you say the same?
Mr. Urbanowski is not incorrect about the sterility of the Pulte development in Las Soleras but he is incorrect at laying the blame at the feet of Evergreen Development. The Las Soleras partners, of which Evergreen was a minority player, chose to sell the parcels to Pulte, who are solely responsible for what has been built. Mr. Rizzo is no fan of such development and would have had no intention of repeating such patterns at the midtown campus or in any other Innovation Villages that are being contemplated. "Live-work-play" with sustainable, high-density, walkable communities of multifamily, office and lifestyle services will be the order of the day.
Lorey Sebastian it is a shame you can't overlook the politics and just enjoy someone for who they are. I am a Democrat but I also recognize the economy doing so well, unemployment wiped out except those that don't want or can't work. I have learned to not get so wound up over Trumps personality and look what shape this country is in. Can you imagine how well we could be doing if the wolves weren't on his heels for the last 3 years.
