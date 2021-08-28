Once again, The New Mexican‘s Our View (“It has to be all climate crisis, all the time,” Aug. 22) is right on target. The opinion piece stresses that “city and counties should also work with the state to improve mass transit and improve conditions for biking and walking: fewer cars and trucks on the road.” I totally agree, and it’s unfortunate the city doesn’t. Consider the city’s runaway approach to development: How often is reducing traffic used in the description of the city’s approach to development?
The City Council and mayor recently approved a development at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Zia Road. The development, adjacent to the New Mexico Rail Runner and the Rail Trail, is being promoted as a transit-oriented development that will reduce vehicular traffic and improve living conditions. Is this project really transit-oriented to reduce traffic (and carbon dioxide emissions)? According to the developer and the traffic engineering company — Bohannan Huston Inc. — the development at St. Francis Drive and Zia Road will generate a traffic volume of 7,900 vehicles per day. That not only creates congestion, it will add 1,165 tons of carbon dioxide per year to the air we breathe and do nothing to help the climate issues that we face as a city, state and country.
Michael Levin
Santa Fe
The devil you know
New Mexico residents will relinquish control of their “birthright” of solar energy resources with the merger of PNM and Avangrid (a foreign-owned company). No matter how much Avangrid promises to do good for us New Mexico residents, when push comes to shove, Avangrid’s bottom line of profit for its shareholders and managers will be clamoring for increased rates. And New Mexico residents will likely be paying higher rates for their electricity. We as New Mexico residents will be better off in the long run by maintaining as much control over our resources of oil, gas and renewable energy as possible.
Also, having multiple entities — the state government, Public Regulation Commission, PNM and potentially Avangrid involved — increases the complexity of making important decisions necessary to go forward with providing electricity. And we will be paying for this complexity (based on government and company bureaucracies) with increased electric bills. Let’s stick with just PNM, even if PNM stumbles some of the time.
James Keele
Santa Fe
Police bad drivers
Until something is done about drivers speeding and running red lights, and bicyclists ignoring the rules of the road, pedestrian safety will continue to be a serious problem in Santa Fe (“NMDOT adopts Pedestrian Safety Action Plan,” Aug. 14). As I drive daily from my home to our place of business on Canyon Road, I see numerous red-light violations, drivers speeding and weaving in and out of lanes, and bicyclists ignoring stop signs and going the wrong way on one-way streets. The time has come for a crackdown on drivers and bicyclists. Put cameras on traffic signals and enforce violations, or station police at major intersections and have them stop drivers, give them tickets and hold them responsible for paying the ticket.
The main roads in Santa Fe have the biggest problems because of speeders and poor lighting, but areas where pedestrians gather, i.e. Canyon Road, the Plaza area, Palace Avenue and others need more police presence. For instance, several days a week bicyclists ride fast down Canyon Road (it is one way going up), and they are all breaking the law. Also, crosswalks need to be repainted and, maybe in heavy pedestrian traffic, there should be more of them. And drivers need to be educated (maybe signs) that pedestrians have the right of way on crosswalks.
Susanna Reed
Santa Fe
Stay tuned!
We enjoyed a wonderful show recently at Teatro Paraguas, produced by a new musical organization in town, Tri-M Millennial Music Makers, led by Marilyn Barnes and Kathlene Ritch and assisted by Cris Barnes. It was called Broadway Bites and featured 18 local singers who otherwise would not have an opportunity to sing and perform. It was quite professional. We hope they are here to stay. Plans for the fall include a full production of Godspell. Stay tuned!
Ellie Edelstein and Margie Edwards
Santa Fe
Ugly Americans?
As I write these words, our nation abandons a quarter of a million allies in Afghanistan who once trusted us. We might as well deliver them to the gates of hell as leave them to the Taliban. Here at home in America, we have flooded our communities with guns, and now neither the police nor our kids are safe. Closer to home, 40 percent of New Mexicans are on Medicaid, and almost half the adults here can’t read. Who are we?
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Improve vet services
For the past year-plus, there has been no 24-hour/seven-days a week provider of veterinary emergency care in Santa Fe. Several vet clinics in town offer extended hours and some weekend care, but a pet emergency during the deep dark hours of the night will require a trip to Albuquerque, where availability of this kind of care has decreased as well. There is a great need here for overnight emergency care for animals. What can we as a city and county do to get 24-hour veterinary emergency services back in our animal-loving town? Can city and county government help? What can citizens do to help? Please, Santa Fe, put on your thinking caps. Something has to be done for the sake of our animals.
Janey Phillips
Santa Fe
