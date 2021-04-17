I would like to make a short case for the encouragement of housing and commercial expansion within the boundaries of the existing city. Development and redevelopment inside the existing built landscape is smart and economical. It allows for the utilization of in-place infrastructure such as roads and services such as sewer, water, trash, electricity, policing, schools, gas lines and fire protection. It reduces the distances between work, entertainment, shopping, doctors, hospitals, etc. It can also increase the tax base by adding new, higher-value, possibly tighter occupancy of underutilized land.
The needs of our city include more affordable housing. Such housing can often be met by tighter sizing and multistory buildings. The efficiencies of denser land use are real and measurable. The reality of Santa Fe’s growth and sprawl needs to be acknowledged and met head on. If we are to avoid the mindless, endless, sterile, auto-dependent expansion that has occurred in such places as Tucson and Phoenix in Arizona and in Albuquerque, we much act responsibly now.
Much of the charm of our city is tied to the original, foot-friendly, dense cluster of homes and businesses in the city’s core. It is no accident that tourists and others from afar come here to enjoy an atmosphere not available to them in their hometowns. As part of the visioning proposal above is the urgent need to make certain the city-owned land previously occupied by the Santa Fe University of Art and Design is redeveloped as a multiuse, human and nature-friendly city within a city. My vision does not imply that every real estate developer’s proposal should be accepted. Instead, the need for thought, creativity and planning will be increased, and the opportunity for alternative and flexible proposals and land uses will necessarily become a part of the process.
Jim Rubow
Santa Fe
Round down, not up
I remain totally discouraged that hardware suppliers are still selling glyphosate-based herbicides — including under the brand name Roundup — to manage weeds even as there are lawsuits against its manufacturers because of its connection to lymphomas. As damaging as this product is to humans and animals, I believe it also plays a devastating role in the loss of smaller creatures: birds, honeybees and insects essential to a healthy food chain and a healthy universal environment. Round down the use of Roundup to zero. Substitute it with highly effective, all-natural weed killer such as this one, which can be made at the kitchen sink. Try this: One gallon white vinegar, one cup Epsom salt, one tablespoon liquid dish soap. Apply.
Melanie Dugan
Santa Fe
Reconnect Galisteo Street
The old Galisteo Street/Road was severed when St. Francis Drive was constructed. Reconnect the two ends with an overpass that would allow traffic from the area’s neighborhoods to completely miss the Zia Road/St. Francis Drive/railroad intersection. It would channel traffic up to the Galisteo/St. Michael’s Drive traffic light, thus relieving a lot of congestion. It would be an engineering marvel.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Shared goal
The conflict between the construction of the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum and the preservation of the mural Multi-Cultural by Gilberto Guzman would appear to be specious, since both share the same goal, which is to honor and maintain the sources of multiethnic New Mexican artists. These artists can be Native American, Hispano or Anglo. Their art can be murals, sculptures, paintings, photographs, pottery, weaving. Please note the motto of the New Mexico Museum of Art is “to bring the art of the world to New Mexico and the art of New Mexico to the world.”
The unfortunate condition of Guzman’s mural is the result of years of unnecessary neglect. Its disintegration has been an issue for years, prior to the support of the Vladem family for the new museum. The stability of the wall, let alone the mural itself, is the result of long-term deterioration. Reports from the Department of Cultural Affairs and the New Mexico Museum Foundation document the precariousness of the wall. The mural itself has been photographed and digitalized. Its replication will constitute a permanent display in the new museum’s lobby. The new museum will develop into a permanent resource for Indigenous and Hispanic artists. It will provide studios, offer classes for students and adults. It will support local galleries, shops and restaurants. Remember that a rising tide carries all boats.
Sharon McCawley
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.