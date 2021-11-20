Cow Creek is a valuable source of water for the Pecos River valley and the people who live in the traditional community of Pecos. Ralph Vigil got it right in his letter to the editor (“Consider water impact of Cow Creek development,” Nov. 14). Water, the most precious resource we have in New Mexico, must not be traded away for upstream development. Polluted water could well destroy the historic village of Pecos, affecting its acequias, its wildlife, its farmers and the entire ecosystem.
Vigil is a lifelong local. He is chairman of the New Mexico Acequia Association and is working on a 50-year water plan for the state. The owner of Cow Creek Ranch has also been here for decades. He knows a beautiful place when he sees it. But does that give him the right to destroy an entire ecosystem upon which a traditional New Mexican village depends? I have been here all my life, and I don’t think so.
Nancy Meem Wirth
Santa Fe
Condoning the appalling
Watching the debacle of Congress arguing about the “cartoon” depicting the murder of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and threat of President Joe Biden, I had to wonder a couple of things: I wonder how many minutes a board member of any real-world company in America would remain a board member if he or she had posted such a “cartoon” involving others in their company. I have to wonder if Jim Jordan would, in his normal fashion, stand up and scream and rant at the Democrats if one of his buddies in Congress had posted a video depicting the brutalizing and murdering of his own wife and four children? I also have to wonder how any rational person, much less all but two (thank you) Republican members of Congress could possibly condone and forgive this appalling behavior. You just gotta wonder.
Bob Thornburg
Santa Fe
Wrong for New Mexico
Avangrid, they say, is a leader in clean energy, and the merger will help the state meet the requirements of its 2019 Energy Transition Act and make us 100 percent carbon-free by 2045, but this picture is less rosy. Avangrid has been plagued by reports of mismanagement, shoddy service, questionable business practices, even environmental degradation. Chief executives of Spain-based Iberdrola, its parent company, are under investigation for possible bribery and other crimes. In Maine, Avangrid’s service has been abysmal, and citizens’ cost for service — which has no regard for the environment and has had many outages and outrageous costs — is projected to rise by more than 60 percent this year. Avangrid’s service is not reliable. We do not want Avangrid in New Mexico.
Gay Block
Santa Fe
No excuse for abuse
Traps and snares are lethal devices that pose a real threat to people, pets and wildlife on public lands. That fact was made tragically clear when a dog named Roxy was strangled to death in a snare at a popular New Mexico recreation area in 2018.
Senate Bill 32, “Roxy’s Law,” was signed into law earlier this year and will ban the use of traps and snares on New Mexico public lands beginning April 1. It was the long, hard work of the TrapFree New Mexico coalition, the genuine leadership of courageous state legislators and the governor’s signature that finally turned this tragedy — and countless others like it — into a positive outcome for the people, pets and wildlife of New Mexico.
Roxy’s Law is a victory for basic decency. There is no reason we should tolerate the killing of our dogs or wildlife. Tradition is no excuse for abuse.
Charles Fox
Santa Fe
Shop local
New Mexico is fortunate to have farmers and ranchers who produce world-famous products. From beef, lamb, chile, pecans, pistachios, wine and craft beers to distilled spirits, our state’s agriculture industry offers products we all enjoy. Don’t forget about our cheese and locally processed coffee products. There are also many local craft-makers who sell their creations at markets. Every community has local, family-owned stores where you can pick up these products or have them shipped to your family and friends. Agriculture is a key component of our state’s economy, and in many counties, it is the primary economic driver. Local products can serve as the backbone for a growing local economy.
The national news continues to report challenges with the supply chain, shipping delays and more. Forget all of that. Buy local. Share local products. See the smiles on the faces of your friends and family as they enjoy New Mexico’s great products! Make this a wonderful, local, traditional holiday season. Enjoy what is unique and special about New Mexico and share that with others. I wish you a safe and happy holiday season!
Jeff Witte
secretary of agriculture
Las Cruces
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.