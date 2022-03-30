I was recently in a minor accident. My car was drivable except for a piece of lower bumper dragging on the ground. While I waited for the police, a kind gentleman stopped and offered to wire up the loose piece so I could drive the car. He spoke reassuringly about increasing traffic problems in Santa Fe and the possible emotional and psychological impacts of even a minor accident. Everyone should be so lucky as to have such a generous person come to the rescue!
Thank you, Pancho. It's so nice to see that, even as the city grows and changes, Santa Fe retains some of its kindness and neighborliness.
Suzi Borgo
Santa Fe
Taxes too high
To combat higher inflation and higher prices for everything, I recommend the state consider at least a temporary freeze or even a reduction of its gross receipts tax. Here's another cost increase that's burdensome: I purchased my condo in late 1990s. Over the past last 10 years, I have seen my property taxes increase almost 50 percent. Too much!
All of us, especially our senior citizens having mostly fixed incomes, cannot afford these rising prices. Something must be done.
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
Tell us more
I'm curious when I see the black and yellow signs around town directing film crews to sites. How about a weekly column providing some details? The film industry is an important and unique part of Santa Fe and New Mexico.
Patricia Mason
Tesuque
Details, please
Please bring back more detailed daily COVID-19 information in the newspaper. Yes, it is possible to get the information (sort of) from the Department of Health website, but not publishing the information daily in Santa Fe’s newspaper of note makes the information much less accessible and contributes to the public perception the pandemic is over. Now that home testing is possible, the daily count for new cases is not going to reflect the real number of cases, but the number gives a picture of whether the case count is going up or down. Vaccinated, boosted, masked — a lot of us don’t want to get sick at all.
Elizabeth Gilchrist
Santa Fe
Build green communities
Why don’t the green energy proponents start building sustainable, off-the-grid communities to demonstrate how well it works. Such a community of 500 to 1,000 residents would be a fantastic opportunity to truly demonstrate the practicality of the concept. I’m waiting.
Anthony Simonin
Las Cruces
Good money after bad?
Has it struck anyone else yet that the military-industrial complex has been fleecing taxpayers for decades; selling us ever more sophisticated weapons to defend ourselves from a country whose armed forces cannot even defeat Ukraine?
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Let hunters choose
The “larger problem” regarding the remarkable recovery of the majestic American bald eagle is the biased reporting that ignores science (“New Mexico bald eagle fighting lead poisoning reflects larger problem,” March 26), is a prime example. Bald eagle numbers in the lower 48 states have grown from 417 nesting pair to over 317,000, according to last year’s U.S. Department of the Interior report.
Since 1937, firearm and ammunition manufacturers have paid over $14.7 billion in Pittman-Robertson excise taxes on guns and ammunition sales that funds wildlife management and conservation efforts, including bald eagle recovery. Hunters support conservation when they purchase ammunition, firearms and hunting licenses. American hunters are the original conservationists and wildlife populations have never been healthier. Pushes to eliminate traditional ammunition based on emotional pleas, not science, are wrong.
Lawrence G. Keane
National Shooting Sports Foundation
Washington, D.C.
