“I am prepared to wait for your answer until hell freezes over.” That was the challenge Adlai Stevenson II, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, made to the prevaricating Russian Ambassador Valerian Zorin, who had denied the presence of any Soviet weapons in Cuba during the missile crisis in 1962. Why has no similar challenge been mounted to the blatant lies and evasions by the current Russian ambassador to the U.N. about the mass killing of Ukrainians civilians in Bucha and elsewhere? Condemnation and outrage are mere sputterings compared to actual confrontation. Why, for example, doesn’t U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield offer to invite the Russian ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, to join her on a visit to the sites of slaughter, all expenses paid? Or if words are her only weapons, at least use a phrase as memorable as Stevenson’s. The Russians may yield veto power in the Security Council but not over language biting enough to resound over decades.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Too slow on Plaza
Santa Fe is the proud home of world-class artists and galleries. It is a city of proud and diverse history and a major destination site. This is all the more reason that the pathetic plywood structure — covering the base of the toppled obelisk — in the middle of our most visited site, the historic Plaza, is such a disgrace. Can’t we do better? And can’t the mayor and City Council and others complete the project about what needs to happen on the Plaza and at least communicate with the public on the progress? My personal preference is a beautiful fountain. Please, let’s show the country we know how to deal with issues and with art projects in a beautiful and efficient manner. I don’t want to look at the plywood panels yet another summer or Christmas.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Hydrogen facts
In regard to a recent letter (“Hydrogen: Not green,” April 6), here are some facts. Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of sources. Gray and blue hydrogen are produced from natural gas and crude oil, respectively. Their production does generate greenhouse gases emission, which can be reduced with carbon-capture technology. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen — typically utilizing electricity from clean sources such hydro, wind and solar power. It is pollution-free and CO2-free. True, it does consume water, but wastewater will work very well as a source, which is being demonstrated in central California.
Chuck von Huben
Santa Fe
Hardly transparent
State Auditor Brian Colón is not all about “transparency and accountability.” Over the last three years, I have filed not one but two Inspection of Public Records Act enforcement actions against the state auditor, Colón’s current job.
The first case was settled after an excellent memorandum opinion and order by Judge Clay Campbell. He pointed out that Colón and the Office of the State Auditor wanted to “turn IPRA on its head.” Colón then tried to change the law — he failed. The second IPRA enforcement action resulted in a court order, which Colón appealed. That appeal was just dismissed. Therefore, the proceedings will continue resulting in record production, damages, attorney fees and costs. If you violate state IPRA laws, how committed can you be to “transparency and accountability”?
Nancy Henry
Albuquerque
Proof of a heart
I have developed a surefire system your readers can use for determining whether their state legislator has a normal-sized heart, or if he/she has a heart that is “three sizes too small.” It all starts with a visit to the website, nm.legis.gov. There you can see how your legislator voted on individual legislation. My system is focused on two bills. House Bill 132 was passed in this year’s 30-day session and lowered the maximum interest rate for short-term loans from 175 percent to 36 percent. House Bill 2, which was passed in the recent special session, gives individuals $500 to help offset the spike in gasoline prices. Out of 70, 18 representatives voted against House Bill 132 and in favor of keeping the 175 percent rate. Likewise, 13 of 70 representatives voted against House Bill 2 and the $500 rebates. There are 12 representatives who voted against both bills, all Republicans. Find out how your representative voted.
Bob Carroll
Albuquerque
