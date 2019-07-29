Demonstrate — we need resistance
Where are the demonstrators? We need to have a nationwide impeachment rally. If this was 1969, there would be a demonstration in every city in America. Where are they now? This is a national emergency and very serious business. Demonstrations work. Think labor movement, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights movement, the suffragettes, the Women’s March. We need the resistance!
Bo Brumble
Santa Fe
Not democratic
Kim Shanahan’s article on allowing a vote on a property tax for affordable housing (“Let people vote on tax to promote affordable housing,” Building Santa Fe, July 21), could fund a program on which the program administrators could rely. Taxing only new projects burdens people moving into Santa Fe and it isn’t democratic (they didn’t get to vote on it) and is restrictive to the program because the affordable housing administration doesn’t know, year to year, what funds will be available.
Ed deZevallos
Santa Fe
Terminate contract
Regarding Milan Simonich’s column (“Seniors fight for plants, their dignity,” Ringside Seat, July 15) about the Villa Alegre Apartments in Santa Fe: The bottom line is Monarch Properties Inc. of Albuquerque get an F-minus for their extremely senseless job performance. It is obvious that they are cruel and inhumane to threaten to take away one of the residents’ primary joys of life.
Monarch Properties is also on a major power trip. I fervently hope that the city, county, state and/or federal government do not ever hire them again for any reason. This is as disgusting as the taking away of small children from their parents at the border. Their contract should be terminated ASAP.
Alicia J. Arany
Santa Fe
Bigger and yearly
I am writing to thank Tourism Santa Fe for organizing and managing the first annual Santa Fe Art Week, which included the Art and Wine Stroll on the portion of Canyon Road between Delgado Street and Camino del Monte Sol. Fifty galleries participated. It is a community-enhancing and visitor-welcoming event which should in future years be expanded to include the shops and galleries between Paseo de Peralta and Delgado. With all of Canyon Road participating, it deserves to be an annual event.
Jacob Martinez
manager, Ventana Fine Art
Santa Fe
Rebranding the GOP
After watching Wednesday’s hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller and the coverage they received on the Faux News channel, I’m beginning to see why the portions of our electoral map that Republicans control are referred to as red states.
The GOP appears close to admitting that it has now become the party of Good Ol’ Putin. And its leaders — who have shown little interest in acknowledging that Russia played a significant role in our 2016 election, and are perversely resisting efforts to forestall continued interference by the Kremlin — seem committed to permitting, if not tacitly encouraging, Czar Vlad and his minions to operate even more aggressively between now and November 2020.
I fervently hope I’m wrong. But if Putin’s puppet garners a second term in the Oval Office, I’m bracing myself for continued assurances from “Pravda America” that Trumpistan is the best of all possible worlds.
John F. Andrews
president, The Shakespeare Guild
Santa Fe