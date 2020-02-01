Soon, the Halpin Building on the corner of Montezuma Avenue and Guadalupe Street, is slated to be demolished. This is tragic, given the building proudly displays a memorable quote from Winston Churchill: "A nation that forgets its past has no future." An ironic quote when this iconic building also frames one of Santa Fe's most magnificent murals, also to be demolished for the new Vladem museum ("Demolition work to begin at Vladem," Jan. 25).
The essence of Santa Fe are our traditions, our cultures and our sense of place, beauty and history. Also on this fine building is another quote: "What is past is prologue."
Lura Brookins
artist
Santa Fe
Qualified for Congress
This letter relates to candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Northern New Mexico's congressional seat held by Ben Ray Luján, whom we expect to be our next senator.
Familiarity with local issues is important for a Congress member, and Valerie Plame checks that box with her decade as a resident of New Mexico. But to be effective, a Congress member must be a player in Washington, D.C. This means the candidate needs four things: an intimate understanding of our extraordinarily complex national government; a wealth of personal experience within that milieu; a Rolodex of contacts throughout the bureaucracy; and the political savvy needed to get things done there.
It may take a new Congress member a decade to develop these four things, if she doesn't arrive in Washington with them. None of the other candidates have those attributes. Valerie Plame does. Washington expertise matters now, more than at any recent time in our history.
Gordon Davis
Santa Fe
Renewable energy urgency
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and our legislators must take proactive steps in adopting and fighting for urgent passage of renewable energy legislation to cease oil and gas fracking, retire coal plants and launch an immediate plan to begin building renewable energy facilities. It’s time to act and admit a climate crisis exists.
We are in the midst of a fracking boom. Gas and oil production in Chaco Canyon and the Permian Basin are ramping up, with no end in sight. Public Service Company of New Mexico proposes shutting down the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, replacing it with a gas plant. Uranium deposits are being disturbed. Dormant fault lines are beginning to awaken and erupt.
Private energy corporations continue being granted permits to mine, extract, exploit and enjoy their profits, while the health of our people, our wildlife, our water resources and the soul of our communities are sadly being impoverished.
Joyce Bogosian
member, Retake Our Democracy
Santa Fe
Voice of N.M. 76
As I drive around my village, this is what I imagine the road beneath me is thinking.
"My name is N.M. 76 and I run from Española for 29.8 miles heading northeast (according to Wikipedia). I'm old, weary and there is so much traffic everyday. People going to Santa Fe, Los Alamos not to mention visitors from every part of the world on their way to Taos or the magic of the Santuario. My lanes are old and worn. My curves aren't safe. I'm cracked and the patches just don't work anymore. I have holes that just get deeper. My cracks run long; my edges are frayed. My colors are faded and the Good Friday maintenance just isn't enough.
"I hear that the city of Albuquerque has upgrades frequently. Do you think you could flow some of that tax money to our area? Then I could be big and strong to carry the weight of the Norteños. I’m tired, boss. I need some loving care."
Cecilia M. Ortiz
Chimayó
More good news
More good news from President Donald Trump: He's open to cuts in entitlements such as Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security ("President opens door to entitlement program cuts," Jan. 23). The man is the greatest president in U.S. history, and the Democrats want to impeach him because of a phone call. We should abolish entitlements, which are little more than legalized stealing.
Government has no right to involve itself in income redistribution. I'll vote to reelect Trump in 2020 and then I'll vote for eight years of President Mike Pence. God bless America and God bless the entire Trump administration.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
