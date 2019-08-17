Kathleene Parker, in her letter to the editor (“What the Democratic Party has become,” Aug. 8), bemoans the fact that Democratic presidential candidates blame President Donald Trump for recent shootings, and says they are themselves the real problem because of their consistently divisive actions; and further, that the Democratic Party has forgotten its obligations to represent majority views. Hogwash. It is factually correct that when white nationalists marched in Charlottesville, Va., chanting “Jews will not replace us,” not one Democrat suggested that some of them were “very fine people.”
To this day, Democrats refuse to make conciliatory gestures to people who hold such views. If that’s divisiveness, and if it’s divisive to call out those people (including the president) who talk about “invasions” by brown people and say that Mexicans are rapists and murderers and thugs, I believe that Democrats are keeping the moral high ground. Words have consequences, a fact the president seems unable to acknowledge.
Eugenia Hauber
El Prado
No bad thing
A 3-year old local company pays out double to more than 600, mostly local, investors — and The New Mexican’s headline includes “dismay” (“Meow Wolf’s buyback dismays crowdfunders,” Aug. 7)? Why a negative spin on such good news? In an effort to share the good fortune of its House of Eternal Return with the community, Meow Wolf created a crowdfunding campaign, a limited opportunity, to invite investors who don’t meet strict federal accreditation standards for startups. Meow Wolf warned potential crowdfunders that their shares weren’t redeemable then and might never be. Still, this crowdfund was completed in record time. Might a reporter’s time be better spent figuring out if this was the fastest or largest payback ever?
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
Unacceptable actions
It’s time to open a formal impeachment inquiry. I can arrive at no other conclusion after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony. President Donald Trump may lie, but the evidence does not, and Mueller found plenty of it. Mueller found over 100 secret communications between Trump’s team and Russia or individuals tied to Russia. His campaign chairman even gave polling data to a former Russian intelligence officer on a regular basis. Trump can yell “no collusion” all he wants, but these actions are unacceptable from any American, much less from the commander-in-chief who is tasked with protecting our national security.
Mueller’s report also outlined at least 10 occasions in which Trump possibly obstructed justice. Obstruction of justice is a serious crime. Every lawmaker should want to hold Trump accountable for his crimes. We need to send a message that welcoming the help of a foreign government — and obstructing justice to cover it up — will not be tolerated.
Karen Milstein
Santa Fe
Not impressed
After reading the condescending, Trump-hating rhetoric spewed from Sunday’s Our View (“Mayor Pete: What matters most is winning in 2020,” Aug. 4), it’s clear that the liberal media and the radical left still don’t understand why they lost to epic proportions in 2016.
The piece lauds South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while attacking President Donald Trump, and claims he is “disgracing both his office and the people he is sworn to serve,” despite his delivery of the best economy in generations, the decimation of ISIS, tax reform, diplomacy with North Korea and confirming constitutionalist judges to our courts, to name a few accomplishments.
So, while deep-pocketed, out-of-state Santa Fe transplants sip wine and write $2,000 checks to Buttigieg’s long-shot presidential campaign, real New Mexicans (many of whom will be voting for Trump in 2020), won’t be impressed by the little shindig.
John Block
Santa Fe