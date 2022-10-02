Please stop with the "both sides do it" narrative. I know that "clicks" are important to newspaper survival, but I was so disappointed by the headline about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement of a woman's health facility ("Abortion foes take aim at gov. over plan to fund new clinic," Sept. 25). To give a smaller rabid minority so much voice is irresponsible. Both sides do not support a woman's right to choose. Both sides do not support free and fair elections. Both sides do not claim the election was fraudulent and Donald Trump is still president. Democracy is at stake, and the fourth estate has such an important role in this fight.
James Ummel
Santa Fe
Women won't go back
Every time I see Mark Ronchetti's ad featuring his lovely wife and two beautiful daughters, all I can think of is that he thinks he somehow has the patriarchal right to tell them (and all women) what they can and cannot do with their bodies. How demeaning. Young women in Iran (they make up 60 percent of the university population) now are publicly protesting the rules regarding their head scarves — how loose they can be, how much hair can show. When will men finally realize that women will not tolerate old religious men — whether an Ayatollah or a Supreme Court Justice — telling them how to live their lives and interfering in women's private decisions? As a footnote, Iran's abortion law is more lenient than many here in the United States — abortion is legal up to 19 weeks.
Eugenia Hauber
Santa Fe
Demand better
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has had four years to fix things, including the Children, Youth and Families Department, and we have gone from worst state — 50 to 51 — in some rankings. I don't believe it can go lower. Most critical to correcting this situation is getting the right person as a leader and supporting that person with money and staff. Turnover at the highest levels at CYFD has been a key issue, and we need to be sure the next leader is capable and supported. In fact, the governor's turnover among her appointed leaders is terrible. We are all at fault to have let this situation continue. We must demand better from our political leaders.
John Nye
Santa Fe
Fixing schools
I can't imagine anyone more poorly suited to reimagining our public schools than Kate Noble, president of Santa Fe School Board and author of ("Our chance to reimagine education in Santa Fe," My View, Sept. 25). She says we need to deal with "declining enrollment, aging facilities, interzone transfers, school boundaries, and the need for increased equity." The school board spent the last 20 years spending hundreds of millions to build new school buildings, but the best performing schools remain those in the older buildings, including Acequia Madre and Wood Gormley elementaries. I believe students are fleeing the public schools because of the union-driven woke agenda, which is incompatible with education. To truly reimagine Santa Fe Public Schools, I suggest we abolish the teachers' union, sell the buildings to charter schools and privatize secondary education. Also, the schools need to stop serving as babysitters for students who are not there to learn.
Henry Medina
Santa Fe
Backing Maestas
Here's why I support Joe Maestas for state auditor. I have seen past state auditors with a zeal for higher or more powerful state offices. Joe Maestas is a New Mexican with a keen interest in New Mexico and its finances. He is a civil engineer by profession, and he loves his state. He will provide integrity and leadership where it is most needed. The role of the state auditor is critical as the position oversees all of the public audits of the state, county and local government. Joe Maestas is the man for the job. Vote on Nov. 8.
Andrew J. Perkins
Santa Fe
Tied-up park
Our Fort Marcy park was tied up for five days, a Thursday through a Monday, so a few hundred people could swill chalky wine and meh chile for two hours on a Saturday? It appeared all the workers dawdling around the park those five days were from out of state. Even the platoons of "security" people chasing away those folks who supposedly own the park came from California. Every year, Zozobra is up, burned and down in three days with 75,000 people watching. Our city workers known what they're doing.