Please stop with the "both sides do it" narrative. I know that "clicks" are important to newspaper survival, but I was so disappointed by the headline about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement of a woman's health facility ("Abortion foes take aim at gov. over plan to fund new clinic," Sept. 25). To give a smaller rabid minority so much voice is irresponsible. Both sides do not support a woman's right to choose. Both sides do not support free and fair elections. Both sides do not claim the election was fraudulent and Donald Trump is still president. Democracy is at stake, and the fourth estate has such an important role in this fight.

James Ummel

Santa Fe

