New Mexico has a huge opportunity to help out senior citizens by repealing the unfair double tax on Social Security income. Your representatives on House Labor, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee have shown so far they don’t give a darn about elderly citizens on a limited income. Four members of that committee have said they support taxing retirees for Social Security benefits they’ve already paid taxes on. Any revenue loss from the repeal of taxing Social Security benefits will be made up by consumers having more money in their pockets to spend in their retirement. Call your legislator today and demand a repeal of this tax.
Kevin Holladay
Santa Fe
The question answers itself
The author of the letter (“What if they’re right?” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 26) should answer her own question by acknowledging she’s alive because she followed the guidance of health officials and anti-vaxxers are dead because they didn’t. Looks like her freedom is intact and their freedom is not. She may also want to catch up on what governing party was in play when it created lies to overwhelm Congress and the public about Saddam Hussein. She’ll notice it is the same party that was and is unwilling to acknowledge COVID-19 would be and is a disaster.
And when she’s done catching up with the past, she may want to learn about the same party bringing authoritarianism rule to her land of the free.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Also shocked
This is in response to Kathleen Reyes’ letter (“Tell us why,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 27) regarding the price of our gas bills. I printed out the “View My Usage History” from the New Mexico Gas Co. site and was also shocked. January 2021 usage was 115.914 therms for 31 days, the bill was $86.90. The December 2021 usage was 114.119 therms for 28 days, and the bill was $135.02. As a senior on a fixed income, how am I to keep my home warm without cutting costs elsewhere in my budget? There has to be a cap on the amount being charged.
Deborah Gruenwald
Santa Fe
Salaries? Cancel tax
Regarding salaries for legislators: No salary for legislators should be approved until they cancel the state income tax on Social Security.
Ronald Lattner
Santa Fe
‘Taxing’ times
As I understand it, our elected officials are going to vote themselves a several thousand dollar raise and yet some would veto discontinuing taxation of New Mexico’s Social Security senior’s benefits due to a “hole” in tax revenues. Oddly, I also read New Mexico is awash in all sorts of new monies. Does anyone else find this disingenuous and selfishly self-serving for part-time/often “second job” public employees? I ask for a listing of all those voting against our seniors’ well-being in this most “taxing” of times.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Applause for benches
I applaud replacing our historic Plaza’s benches, as they are an integral part and appeal to all locals and visitors who spend time in downtown Santa Fe.
However, it does concern me that we spend money on improved looks and image, and yet our streets, roads, intersections and throughways chronically need striping and painting all over town so that we can even get safely down to the Plaza and enjoy the new benches. Dear Mr. Mayor and city, please spend the dollars needed to keep us all safe on our byways throughout our fair city.
Kate Collins
Santa Fe
Betrayed
I am a Democrat and I feel betrayed by the four Democrats who voted not to repeal the state tax on Social Security benefits. Three Republicans and one Democrat supported the repeal of taxing Social Security. Aren’t the Democrats supposedly interested in helping senior citizens? If four Democrats voted to continue to tax Social Security while three Republicans and one Democrat voted to repeal taxing Social Security, maybe I should start voting for Republicans.
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
