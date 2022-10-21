In the New Mexican article (“A tremendous mistake,” Sept. 27) Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon prescribed burn was “a tremendous mistake.” She summed it up, calling [the wildfire] “an unusual disaster” because it could have been avoided. “We like to think everything could be avoided, but this was actually a mistake. There is a recognition that this was avoidable, and that makes it shameful.”

This was an avoidable "mistake." When something is likely, it is foreseeable. The danger of this prescribed burn going out of control was likely, therefore it was foreseeable. With climate change, it is even more likely. If a disaster is foreseeable, action must be taken to prevent it. The Forest Service refuses to assess the risk to Santa Fe of burns getting out of control. Write to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, info@teresaforall.com, and request she demand the Forest Service do an environmental impact statement before any more burns.

Jan Boyer

