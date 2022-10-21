In the New Mexican article (“A tremendous mistake,” Sept. 27) Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon prescribed burn was “a tremendous mistake.” She summed it up, calling [the wildfire] “an unusual disaster” because it could have been avoided. “We like to think everything could be avoided, but this was actually a mistake. There is a recognition that this was avoidable, and that makes it shameful.”
This was an avoidable "mistake." When something is likely, it is foreseeable. The danger of this prescribed burn going out of control was likely, therefore it was foreseeable. With climate change, it is even more likely. If a disaster is foreseeable, action must be taken to prevent it. The Forest Service refuses to assess the risk to Santa Fe of burns getting out of control. Write to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, info@teresaforall.com, and request she demand the Forest Service do an environmental impact statement before any more burns.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
Vote for honesty
Alexis Martinez Johnson, the Republican running against U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, has stated she supported abortion bans in earlier campaigns. Now she is backpedaling and refused to answer the question on abortion for the League of Women Voters Guide. We need a representative who will be honest and forthright with voters. Vote for honesty and integrity. Vote for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.
Janet Williams
Santa Fe
'Trust us'
Trump Republicans: Elect us to combat worldwide economic turmoil by gutting social security, denying health care, destroying workers' rights, and cutting taxes for the 1 percent.
We protect personal freedom, if you are not pregnant. We fight crime, as long as the criminals are not law enforcement, transactional politicians, or right-wing insurrectionists, and the crimes are not committed with assault rifles. We assure fraud-free elections by disenfranchising anyone who opposes us, as only conservative votes are valid. We deny climate change even as we drown or burn, because we blame immigrants, Jews, and liberals for all that goes wrong. We vow to favor whites, men, and brimstone religion, because we are hypocrites who don't care what Christ actually taught, nor that we took an oath every school morning promising “liberty and justice for all.” Trust us with your future.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Regulate gunfire
Oct. 24 is the last day for public comment on a Bureau of Land Management proposal to promote year-round recreational shooting/hunting for nongame wildlife and construct two developed shooting ranges on BLM Caja Del Rio lands. The recreational shooting plan includes allowing AR-15s with high-capacity magazines and sniper rifles/scopes for ranges over half a mile. It conflicts with the Department of the Interior’s “Everything you need to know about hunting on public lands," which requires hunting to be carefully regulated and supported by science and that there can be no frivolous killing of wildlife.
Neither the BLM nor New Mexico Game and Fish has demonstrated the ability to regulate recreational shooting/hunting to protect public safety, wildlife, land values, residents, and more. This proposal provides no details for any stronger regulations. These issues deserve a robust public debate.
Laddie Mills
Albuquerque
Your vote counts
Several years ago, when I went to my polling place, I saw an old friend who was volunteering as a poll sitter. When I commented at the few people turning up to vote, he said that when people don't bother to cast their ballots, the votes of those who do cast a ballot count for the votes of those who don't — that my vote on that day counted for the votes of 500 people who didn't bother. I was stunned by what he said, because after a lifetime of voting every chance I got, it had never occurred to me that my vote meant that much.
This midterm election is critical for all of us who want to stand up for the reproductive rights of women in New Mexico, and we must get out and vote to assure that our votes count, because they do.