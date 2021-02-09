I continue to read articles reporting that about half the country supports the former president. This is faulty arithmetic. His followers number far less than half of adult Americans. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 234 million eligible voters in the United States. It was reported that 81 million people voted for Joe Biden and 74 million voted for Donald Trump out of 159 million votes cast. This means 75 million people did not vote — almost a third of the electorate. Trump’s support on Election Day was about a third of potential voters. I doubt all of these citizens supported the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His current support has to be less than that third of voters. I also wish this reality would give Republican senators a little more courage to do the right thing for our country. I believe a majority of Americans support a democratic government of elected representatives. Sedition and treason are serious crimes against the will of the people in a democratic nation.
Nancy Woodward
Santa Fe
Right decision
Applause to our state for moving to prioritize the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (“State opens vaccines to disabled people,” Feb. 6). New Mexico is one of very few states that has prioritized this population for early vaccine eligibility, despite evidence that those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at greater risk for infection and have higher incidence of death from COVID-19 than the nondisabled. Because of New Mexico’s move, other states in the West and across the country will be face to face with advocacy and evidence on behalf of those with such disabilities to ensure a more equitable distribution of the vaccine. The May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust has focused on the this population for more than a decade in our grantmaking across the Western states, and we thank the governor and the Department of Health for this bold decision.
William “Bill” Smith
CEO, May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust
Santa Fe
Hurry it up
An unknowable number of us are in a race for our lives. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to mutate, and the longer we delay vaccination, the worse for our society. Governor, I love you, but I’m getting mad. There seem to be too many instances of unfairness in application of who receives the vaccination. The process is unfair, incompetent and too bureaucratic. Now look, I would gladly give up my place in line for Native Americans, because they suffer a death rate two to four times that of white men. I would gladly let some 33-year-old, poor single mother of three who has no health insurance get the vaccination before me. But the past two months have convinced me there is no justice and rationality in the apportionment of vaccines. It’s a dog-eat-dog, every-man-for-himself world. The people who know people get the vaccination before us poor slobs. For success, one needs a computer, unlimited time, the freedom to act instantly and a car. That’s not right. So get off your duff, work every day until midnight and get something done. Meanwhile, I will now ignore being a good citizen and try bribery.
Malcolm McFarlane
Santa Fe
Who’s vaccinated?
It’s reported that over 26 percent of Santa Fe County residents and nearly 50 percent of those in the New Mexico registry have been vaccinated. I’m over 65 with co-morbidity, on the registry, and neither I nor anyone I know has been vaccinated. The 1B vaccination phase we’re now in is for those 75-plus and 16-plus with underlying complications. In Santa Fe County, 75-plus represents less than 6 percent of the population (65-plus is 15 percent of the population). So I have to wonder who is being vaccinated. It would be very helpful to know the demographics of the vaccinated, specifically age, co-morbidity and ZIP code.
Monica Steidele
Santa Fe
Why run it?
I agree that John Rosemond’s dysfunctional advice column needs to go. Worried about your children holing up in their rooms? Don’t follow his advice, which was to cut the bedroom doors in half horizontally so you can keep an eye on them. Please. And, as a noncredentialed, biased, know-it-all, he has no business dispensing “medical” advice. Maybe replace him with one of the great folks at the Sky Center, which does so much good in the community, or at least a pediatrician. My kids are teens now, and in their lifetimes, I have read many calls to pull Rosemond’s column but recall few writing in to defend his ideas. Why keep running it?
Anna B. Heiniger
Santa Fe
Inaugural celebration
On Jan. 17, Sister Cities held its presidential inaugural for President Joe Biden. It has held presidential inaugurals since 1956, and although it is the smallest of about 30 inaugural celebrations, it is always the first. This inaugural, a virtual celebration, had a distinctly local flavor. Mayor Alan Webber graciously agreed to be a host mayor. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller gave a video presentation on the importance of immigration and diversity. Santa Fean Carol Robertson Lopez, who ascended to chairwoman of the national Sister Cities board, gave a summation on the importance of citizen diplomacy. A consortium of 10 local student musicians who participated in the Icheon Global Concert received a high honor, the Innovation Award; and Mayor Eam Tai-Joon of Icheon, South Korea — Santa Fe’s Sister City — gave a warm welcome/invitation to Biden.
Congratulations to all involved.
Jeff Case
Santa Fe Sister Cities
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.