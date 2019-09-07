Recently, New Mexico has seen discussion of the prudence of the Public Employees Retirement System task force’s proposals to keep the system solvent and sustainable. As a student and practitioner of state and local government, I think the discussion misses an important impact of adopting this proposal: There is no greater incentive to attract people to state and local government service than a guaranteed and defined pension benefit based on years of service and contributions. Without it, state and local governments will be hampered in recruiting and in providing meaningful and appealing employment to keep young people in New Mexico. The benefits of the task force proposal are clear. The proposal’s fit with the future of New Mexico is obvious. The time to make this fix is now.
Bruce Perlman
Santa Fe
Environmental intervention
Is a sovereign nation entitled to destroy resources within its territorial control when this destruction has severe global consequences? At the G7 summit, France’s president recently said no, implying the right to environmental intervention patterned after the law of humanitarian intervention. Amherst College law professor, Lawrence Douglas, recently argued that if a nation fails to protect an environment, the defense of which is a matter of global concern, the international community must take responsibility by sanctions and economic boycotts, and, if necessary, by force.
Brazil is the largest exporter of beef. Its cattle and soybean production account for about 80 percent of the Amazon’s deforestation. Brazil’s two largest beef exporters are underwritten by the world’s largest banks. So, who should be boycotted — the exporter, the banks or the countries that import beef? Forget about Greenland. Why don’t we just buy the Amazon? It might be cheaper in the long run.
Judith Polich
Santa Fe
Global climate strike
Oil companies celebrated record profits in New Mexico ( “Oil-fueled upswing,” Aug. 29). Despite this bonanza and the past success of these extractive industries, our state ranks as one of the most impoverished in the nation, with failing schools and few economic opportunities.
Our reliance on oil revenues is hurting us and destroying the planet. On Sept. 20, youth around the world will ask adults for help as part of a Global Climate Strike (climatestrikenm.org). They want us to show that we, too, want our elected representatives to support a Green New Deal, end our dependence on oil and build a sustainable and just economy. We can’t allow our state — and the futures of our youth — to be held hostage by the fossil fuel industry any longer. Let’s make sure that our children inherit a livable and thriving New Mexico.
Hayley Hathaway
Santa Fe
Turn off camera
Signe Lindell is my city councilor and we have worked together on several animal-related issues. She has always been considerate and professional. I consider her to be an exemplary politician and citizen. A conversation between two people should be just that and not shared with an audience (“Recording raises question about SFPD’s bodycam policy,” Aug. 30).
Debby Everett
Santa Fe
Silent on betrayal
Two commonsense bipartisan bills to halt election fraud were stopped from being heard in the Senate by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — Moscow Mitch — leaving the 2020 election and our national security unprotected. This should be a top priority for our commander in chief, President Donald Trump. He should address a joint session of Congress and stop this attack on a basic American right — the right to a free and honest election. He won’t do this, of course, because he is the worst commander in chief in history. I believe he is a traitor just like Moscow Mitch, who is selling us out to Putin and the Russians. Republicans in both houses of Congress, with very few exceptions, are silent on this betrayal. This is the definition of complicity. Every red-blooded American should be upset.
Bo Brumble
U.S. Army, 1964-67
Santa Fe