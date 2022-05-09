In his leaked first draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion justifying the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito writes rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution must be “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” Alito and other “constitutional traditionalists” flatter themselves when they purport to read the minds of the Founding Fathers who wrote the Constitution, then arbitrarily decide just what are or are not essential elements of our history and traditions.
Perhaps, Alito and his slam dunk gang should revisit the words of one of the original constitutionalists, i.e., Thomas Jefferson: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind as that becomes more developed, more enlightened, and as new discoveries are made. New truths discovered and manners and opinions change. With the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.”
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Act now
The wildfires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and droughts will continue until billions of humans reduce their greenhouse gas footprint or billions of humans are killed by the same. If there were a third option, I would have included it, but there is not. Act now! The window of mitigation is closing.
John Andrews
Sierra Club Member, Climate Corps
Santa Fe
Care for all
In a recent article ("We want the best care right here in Santa Fe," My View, May 1), Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent, had this to say: “Everything we do is in the interest of continuing to improve the health and well-being of our community." This is true up to a point. But what happens if a woman needs an abortion, care for a miscarriage or a dilation and curettage? Will she receive care or be turned away? Although Christus St. Vincent is a public hospital, it also is a Catholic organization with religious dicta ruling over health care. It’s more than time for Christus St. Vincent to admit it offers care but not to everyone and not for every health care need or issue.
Nancy King, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Right to the point
Phill Casaus’ succinct words are what every thinking New Mexican has been wondering for weeks ("A mammoth firefighting effort, a bigger loss of trust," May 8). In a nutshell: “[Anyone] over the age of 5 knows.” Will the person who signed off on this disaster now get early retirement, severance pay, a bonus and free medical for the rest of his life?
Richard Barrett
Santa Fe
Malignancy
America has a malignancy — and it’s a Stage Four Brain Tumor. The tumor has eradicated the neocortex necessary for cognition, as well as other parts of the cerebral cortex implicated in empathy. For unknown reasons, this phenomenon occurs with more frequency in white Christian and white nationalist males and some females in the same category. Other symptoms are: a psychotic obsession with controlling women’s bodies, support for rapacious capitalism, ignoring unrestrained gun violence, denial of structural racism, climate collapse, voter suppression and the reality of LGBTQ humans.
Unfortunately, the tumor is inoperable. A national total brain transplant is the only solution. It must be supplemented by excellent education, critical thinking, empathy training and provision of social welfare platforms that support Americans not members of the billionaire club. And by the way, what happened to the Republican policy of small government?
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
Talk to the public
Given the current fire situation in New Mexico, I ask the forestry officials in charge of decision making about prescribed burns speak directly to the public about why this strategy was used around Hermits Peak this spring in dry and windy conditions. Have no national resources gone into research and development at our national labs to discover better strategies than this now-obviously devastating and destructive practice? For the loss of homes, resources, habitat and ways of life, I hope we discover and learn more in the days ahead.
Charly Drobeck
Santa Fe