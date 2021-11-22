Santa Fe Public Schools announced Thursday that all school learning would be remote Tuesday “to reduce the spread of COVID.” What is the scientific basis for this decision? Why are no supermarkets, cafes, restaurants or shops doing the same thing? How can such a decision be made in such an abrupt fashion? Thousands of parents are being required to adjust their schedule to cope with this arbitrary move, a move that will have a minimal effect on the infection rate. This is a deeply shameful decision and should be condemned.
Anthony Moore
Santa Fe
Not the same GOP
A comment on House Minority Leader Jim Townsend’s Twitter remarks about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wearing a mask on a national TV interview: As a former member of the Republican Party, I worked in the very office you, Mr. Townsend, occupy now when the House minority leader was Hoyt Pattison, R-Clovis. Hoyt never forgot that he worked for all of New Mexico; further, I don’t remember him stooping to name calling and all that negative stuff emanating from your party.
My five years working in that office as a relatively new American citizen were a continuous civics lesson, as were my seven years in Washington, D.C., as communication director for U.S. Sen., Pete Domenici, who maintained excellent working relations as well as deep friendships across the aisle.
I treasured all those years with both bosses, and my gratitude is profound.
Townsend, please take a lesson from how those two GOP leaders conducted themselves and managed to enrich the lives of all New Mexicans. Why don’t you work on restoring the former Grand Old Party to some semblance of what it used to be so that respect can be regained for the party instead of this constant bellyaching? Included in that certainly would be supporting keeping everyone healthy and out of harm’s way.
And kudos to our gallant governor who, by wearing a mask, is actually following the mantra: “You obey the rules, everyone — everyone — benefits.”
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Finish the roads
Regarding money for infrastructure: Forty some odd years ago, I was encouraged to see two four-lane blacktops leading toward what was then a small community of five houses called Eldorado. They were St. Francis Drive and Old Pecos Trail. Today, the roads still just end before reaching Eldorado, now a larger community. Since that time, N.M. 599 has come to pass, with a new exit at Jaguar Road.
It seems likely, that at some juncture, this exit will continue on to the airport, which I believe would be a positive for Santa Fe.
Currently, access from the airport to Santa Fe passes the sewage treatment plant and junkyard, reflecting badly as an entrance to the city. If Eldorado desires to be a gated community, let them gate it, but for heaven’s sake, build the extension roads from St. Francis and another from Old Pecos Trail, into Eldorado. It seems to me, that what with all the building going on in Santa Fe, a little cohesion of roadways would be justified.
Christopher Dowling
Santa Fe
