Why can’t the city keep its on-street bike lanes clean? The endless lack of planning regarding street cleaning and clearing weeds is truly astonishing and is an embarrassment to the city. It seems to be an endless cycle. Weeds get out of control. The city forms teams to battle the weeds. The goat heads and other debris from the weed removal stay in the bike lanes for days, weeks and sometimes forever afterward. Take a look along Old Pecos Trail all the way into downtown. The street sweepers recently cleaned the traffic lanes, only to push the sand, gravel, rocks, trash and other debris into the bike lanes, making them almost unusable and certainly more dangerous. Take a look. Fully two-thirds of the lane is under debris, forcing cyclists into uncomfortable encounters with autos.
Look around the city: Virtually everywhere there are bike paths, weeds, shrubs and other infringing objects protrude into the lanes unchecked, effectively taking up valuable real estate for cyclists to use. And don’t even get me started on the unabashed use of leaf blowers everywhere that only move trash and other debris from mostly private property onto public streets and bike lanes. If Santa Fe really wants to promote itself as a bicycle-friendly city, it needs to take a serious look at how it enforces current ordinances and how it coordinates its public works activities.
Jim Bordegaray
Santa Fe
Just don’t
If one person makes a disparaging comment about the photos of our president taking our governor’s hand or hugging her, I will just scream.
Tara Schlesinger
Santa Fe
A musical gift
My husband and I retired to Santa Fe in 1997. One of the first things friends told us was we must get tickets for Pro Musica. Since then, it has been one of our greatest pleasures. We go back to the days when the concerts were held at the School for the Deaf. Every concert has been wonderful.
As a result, I’m distressed about the New Mexican’s coverage of staff upheaval at Pro Musica (“Santa Fe Pro Musica, artistic director are parting ways,” April 21; “The crash landing of the ‘McDermott moonshot,’ ” Pasatiempo, May 27). It seems to me a lot of noise about internal matters that are always difficult to judge from the outside.
What I’m very clear about is that it’s the music that counts. I will continue to strongly support Pro Musica. I’m renewing and expanding my subscription for next year’s season, and I will stand by an organization that has given so much to me, my friends and Santa Fe.
Harriet Harris
Santa Fe
A wordsmith
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the erudite member of Congress from Georgia, has complained her constitutional rights have been “fragrantly violated.” Apparently, President Joe Biden has been expelling gas on her guns.
John Wylie
Santa Fe
Volunteers have role
While few Santa Feans recognize the damage inflicted to our history and nature on the Caja del Rio Plateau, let us bring in the brave volunteers to do the job! Matt Dahlseid’s article (“Momentum grows for permanent protections for Caja del Rio,” June 10) gives proper attention to the need to get all concerned parties together to come up with a plan, but little will come of this effort unless all concerned citizens are included in the effort.
Yes, the Santa Fe National Forest and Bureau of Land Management are the point agencies tasked to protect the land and its history, but much is already being done by many dedicated volunteers, who for 20-plus years have monitored and reported on vandalism and illegal activities right near our homes. Recently, both agencies responded (in person) to reports by Site Stewards of vandalism to a major ceremonial site near a pueblo ruin at La Bajada and by Site Watch members of desecration of a pueblo near La Cienega. So, it is fine to call on government agencies to do more, but why not call for more volunteers to be the eyes and ears of those agencies, bringing such positive results?
John L. Pitts
Santa Fe