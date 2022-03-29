President Joe Biden and actor Will Smith have shown us the old-fashioned way of dealing with bullies; stand up to them. And, oh, the hue and cry that has followed. It seems that we are more concerned about hurting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s and comedian Chris Rock’s feelings than doing what needs to be done. The long road down from having an ethical backbone.
Robert Kirby
Santa Fe
Party of treason?
Let’s call a spade a spade. Now that the Republican Party has endorsed the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse”; — now that this party has undertaken to subvert elections, with Trump’s big lie and widely coordinated efforts at voter suppression; — now that this party is willingly submissive to the perverse, childish, lawless and ignorant leadership of former President Donald Trump, who aspires to lifelong dictatorship; — and now that most of its members in Congress have no other shared goal than to seize power and give unlimited license for their wealthy owners to plunder the nation; — for these reasons, I regard the Republican Party as the party of treason. Are there more than a few Republican politicians willing and able to honor their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic? Not yet.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Report on the homeless
It’s about time a report came forth regarding what our city leaders are doing to support the homeless. It’s also time for the city politicians and landlords to put a stop to rising rents that can easily push the paycheck-to-paycheck folks into being homeless.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
Lock him up
Former President Donald Trump’s newest lawsuit against former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is his latest attempt at gaslighting the American people. Do we really believe in a man who has spent the past few decades trying to make his mark in the heart of Moscow by snuggling up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his billionaire oligarchs? Russia was the golden door of opportunity to Trump’s sustainable billionaire status, details of which are hidden in the vaults of German banks. Trump continually denied that the Russians engineered the worst-ever cyberattack on the U.S. government servers in history. He denied the Russians meddled in our 2016 presidential election. In his meeting in Helsinki with Putin, Trump went to extraordinary lengths to conceal the details of the meeting by taking possession of the notes from his own interpreter (which were probably destroyed) and instructed the linguist to not discuss what transpired. The House oversight committee currently expanded its investigation of Trump’s removal and destruction of White House records — an unprecedented act on the part of any president, perhaps a President Richard Nixon gone wild personification. I say we should be standing in the streets like Russians right now shouting, “Lock him up!” We have been lied to and betrayed to the very core of our beings and our democracy. What Trump has done and continues to do is way beyond what he wants us to believe Hillary Clinton ever did.
J. Wilstrom
Santa Fe
Let them come
Hey, we need people. Our birthrate is down. We have empty offices and storefronts. Jobs go begging for workers and essential services are paralyzed by lack of personnel. Look, over there in Europe, over 2 million displaced people search for a place to settle. (Don’t call them asylum-seekers, which might trigger hardheartedness.) They are educated. They are Christian. They believe in capitalism! And, just in case you find meaning measuring melanin, they are white. Come on over, Ukrainians! We only need to solve the housing crisis first with a solution that would help everyone, including our own homegrown displaced people.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.