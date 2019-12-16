A recent Santa Fe New Mexican article states that while the current military industrial consortium running Los Alamos National Laboratory "lost track" 200 barrels of plutonium waste, the previous management team did worse by costing taxpayers $2 billion to clean-up the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant after an improperly packaged barrel of lab waste broke open and contaminated the site (“Report: LANL lost track of 250 barrels of nuke waste,” Dec. 10). The article failed to point out, however, that the University of California heads the current consortium, as it did the previous one. Indeed, UC has been in charge of LANL since 1943. Or as the saying goes ... same monkey, different tree.

Charles Montaño

Santa Fe

Credit the people

Donald Trump didn’t give us a good economy; it was Americans who gave Trump the good economy. He should have said thanks and asked us to do him a “favor though." His own fear of losing made him go to a tactic that worked for him in the last election; asking a foreign power for assistance. He let America down and looks like Senate Republicans are preparing to do the same..

Rick Gonzales

Santa Fe

No teachers, no learning

Re: the Santa Fe Public Schools teacher shortage. I'm wondering what subject Superintendent Veronica García will be teaching in this new paradigm? To the SFPS Board of Education: I'm no soothsayer — just a 28-year veteran of SFPS, eight years at St. Michael's and three years at New Mexico School for the Arts — but I see lawsuits coming your way.

Richard Snider

Santa Fe

ETA equals progress

There is almost universal agreement that climate change is a great existential threat to the inhabitants of our planet and that this threat is largely due to human activity. The experts agree that unless decisive action is quickly taken, we may soon reach the “tipping point” where any additional act may be “too little, too late.”

The closure of San Juan Generating Station, is a small, but critical step in the right direction. Delaying that closure, for any reason, is foolhardy. In attempting to find a fair and creative way around the complex issues created by the closure, the New Mexico Legislature passed and the governor, signed the Energy Transition Act. The act reflects the negotiated input of all major stakeholders.

The ETA with its zero carbon by 2045 target establishes an appropriate timetable for reaching necessary environmental targets while recognizing that there is “no free lunch."

George Weston

Santa Fe

Missing Steve

Steve Terrell is an incredible journalist who will be missed by so many of us. What a great job he did as a reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican since 1987. I always looked forward to reading his various articles. I enjoyed seeing him at our state Legislature every year covering stories that were so important for us to know about. He is a wonderful man of integrity who has always been kind and respectful.

What a blessing he has been to so many of us. His love for music has opened our eyes and ears to the talented musicians in our beautiful city. Congratulations on your retirement, Steve.  

Doris McBride

Santa Fe

 

On the attack

I see Donald Trump has joined Vladimir Putin in attacking a 16-year-old Swedish girl.

So, Mr. and Mrs. America, are you proud yet of what your country has become?

Jim Pierce

Santa Fe

 

