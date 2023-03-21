I am writing to voice my concern for the recent spate of negative hearsay I am seeing in regard to the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. It’s a sad time for journalism when a letter signed by people, the majority of whom left the employ of the state of New Mexico through retirement (some many years prior) or their own accord, is held up as the primary fact in the story. It’s also a reflection on our community that female leaders are fair game for a dog pile.
Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego is one of the most professional, instinctive and intelligent people I have ever had the pleasure to work with in my 30 years in Santa Fe. Anyone who has had the pleasure of working with Debra knows that she is thoughtful in her words and her deeds. The lack of mudslinging from the state’s side of the aisle speaks volumes about what is really driving this vitriol.
Jackie Camborde
Santa Fe
Safe storage
While I applaud Katie Singer’s concern for safety (“Is safety ensured?” Letters to the Editor, March 19) regarding the proposed energy storage system for the planned solar farm in Santa Fe County, I am disturbed by her inclusion of concerns regarding pollution, chemical leaching or fires that are not directly related to the energy storage system proposed.
To mitigate concern, it might help to know that all components in grid-tied energy projects are required to use only third-party-tested equipment, be reviewed by professional engineers and be reviewed by planning experts to meet all building, traffic and fire codes. The most important thing to consider is that some form of an energy storage system is a requirement for any new renewable energy installation because of the intermediate nature of solar and wind. Daytime surplus needs to be captured for release at times of high demand and through the night.
Daniel Baker
Santa Fe
Tax it all
One simple, fair action to secure Social Security? Remove the cap on earnings. There is no good reason to cap the contributions to the funds.
The wage cap ($160,200 in 2023) is arbitrary and capriciously determined and ought to be removed.