I am writing to voice my concern for the recent spate of negative hearsay I am seeing in regard to the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. It’s a sad time for journalism when a letter signed by people, the majority of whom left the employ of the state of New Mexico through retirement (some many years prior) or their own accord, is held up as the primary fact in the story. It’s also a reflection on our community that female leaders are fair game for a dog pile.

Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego is one of the most professional, instinctive and intelligent people I have ever had the pleasure to work with in my 30 years in Santa Fe. Anyone who has had the pleasure of working with Debra knows that she is thoughtful in her words and her deeds. The lack of mudslinging from the state’s side of the aisle speaks volumes about what is really driving this vitriol.

Jackie Camborde