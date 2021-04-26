Changing Santa Fe’s street lighting to LEDs is a good idea. We have the opportunity to use low-color temperature LEDs to provide the safety we need while protecting the animals and plants with whom we share the planet. Poorly chosen night lighting — either too bright or too “blue” — is a significant disruptor of ecosystems. Mammals, birds, insects, plants and all other organisms depend upon it being dark at night.
For example, night pollinators avoid areas with lighting, resulting in a decrease in pollination and reducing the available habitat for pollinators. Migratory birds, including hummingbirds, are attracted to areas with night lighting, increasing the amount of energy they expend and the probability that some birds will die from starvation. Other birds avoid lighted areas, thus reducing their available habitat. Please support the city using 2200 or lower kelvin LEDS to protect our environment and ourselves.
Nancy Ostiguy
Santa Fe
Preserve ambiance
When I first saw Santa Fe’s stars one cold Thanksgiving night in 1978, the sight left me breathless. What wonder. I was visiting from Washington, D.C., where pollution and humidity ensured a starless sky. It was the same in other places I’ve lived, such as New York City or Louisville, Ky. Next day, wandering from La Fonda, the Pueblo-style architecture seized me as much as the crystal air and the various ethnicities. I knew then I would leave D.C. to move here.
There’s no place in the U.S. like Santa Fe with its sparkling days and soft evening ambiance. I emerged here in 1997 and have enjoyed every beautiful minute since. I hope the streetlight changeover doesn’t harshen our evening strolls downtown with increased noxious glare. That would change everything and bring an unattractive urban feel to this lovely small town. I like that candlelight glow that allows me to look up.
Susan Munroe
Santa Fe
Feeding the soul
Thank you to two writers whose pieces appeared in the Sunday edition of The New Mexican — Janice Bruce Hightower’s commentary, “All people want is to be treated equally,” and Fred Kline’s lyrical piece on lilacs. You fed my soul and my spirit, and you made my day and night and probably several of my days ahead into a living smile.
Lynn Gary
Santa Fe
Not Anytown
How can citizens provide input to the design of the apartment complex being planned for the corner of Zia Road and Galisteo Street? There are design concerns outside of Santa Fe’s historical districts. The design of Tres Santos on the St. Francis Drive/St. Michael’s Drive/San Mateo Road intersection is much more appealing than the design of the apartments recently built on Rodeo Road near Galisteo Street and Sawmill Road. Tres Santos is also three stories and is in line with Santa Fe flat roof/brown architecture, while the three-story structure on Rodeo Road looks like Anytown, USA, for those of us who have to drive by this complex every day. Blocking the mountain views, gray with a pitched roof, just doesn’t cut it.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Love tops hate
I was saddened to read about the theft of the beautiful painted poles Victoria Rabinowe shared with her community. I am even sadder the theft caused her to remove the remaining poles. Unfortunately, our society is inundated with broken souls and hearts, and hurt people hurt others. That’s why love must be stronger than the hurt. My young Girl Scout installed a little library in our neighborhood to help ease the pandemic pain. Within two weeks, someone tore off the glass door — it could have been an accident or on purpose. We fixed it. About two weeks later, the door was twisted off its hinges, breaking it irreparably. We added a new door. In another week, that door also was torn off and thrown into the street. We added a heavy duty flap instead.
With every act intended to hurt, we resolved to maintain our love and library. Then the worst happened: The whole box of the library was torn off the pole, and it and the books were thrown throughout the arroyo. We had to decide … give up or continue to love? We chose love. Not only did we fix the original, we added a second box to the pole. When hurt strikes, we need to take the hardest step ever and love even more: Love louder. Tame the hate with love.
Danielle Jimenez
Santa Fe
Two comments-
In regards to the lighting in Santa Fe, the only thing that I am concerned about is that it will light up the streets enough no see. As long as people can see to be safe, than that's fine, otherwise, find a different solution for lighting.
Apartment design- Mayor Webber does not care about the codes that developers must follow in order to create apartments. The apartments blocking the views is a concern. Aren't there any more City Councilors or anybody out there that care about our City as much as the locals.
