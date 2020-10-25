Here is what Col. Ethan Allen, leader of the Green Mountain Boys, wrote in his narrative at the end of the American Revolution in 1779: “Virtue, wisdom and policy, are in a national sense always connected with power, or in other words, power is their offspring, and such power as is not directed by virtue, wisdom and policy, never fails finally to destroy itself as yours [Britain] has done … It is so in the nature of things, and unfit it should be otherwise; for if it was not so, vanity, injustice, and oppression, might reign triumphant for ever.”
Virtue, wisdom and policy built this nation, and President Donald Trump has none of these. Vanity, injustice and oppression are all Trump’s strong suits, and I do think we will be living down the damage he’s done “for ever,” even if he gets voted out of office soon.
Bob Williams
Los Alamos
A better candidate
Rebekka Burt is perfect for Public Education Commission District 4. She is the only one who called me prior to submitting her name to ask the amount of time commitment required (lots!) and what the commission’s responsibilities actually were. She shows true passion and dedication to the position. Only Bekka has attended PEC meetings in person as well as Zoom PEC meetings. She will begin as a commissioner with knowledge of the job and responsibilities.
She felt it was important for voters to judge her answers at a forum even though her opponent was not on Zoom to answer questions posed. That does leave a concern when a candidate chooses not to answer questions. Rebekka worked in the Public Education Department and was a full-time K-12 teacher. These skills make her particularly qualified to fill this opening.
Karyl Ann Armbruster
public education commissioner, District 4
Los Alamos
Judicial experience unnecessary
Regarding any assertion that only three years service as a judge should disqualify Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court: Judicial experience has never been a necessary qualification. Justice Elena Kagan had zero prior judicial experience and yet was confirmed 63-37. Other notable justices without prior judicial experience include William Rehnquist, Lewis Powell Jr., Abe Fortas, Earl Warren, William Douglas, Felix Frankfurter and Louis Brandeis.
Michael Whiting
Santa Fe
Elevate science
In what I hope will be the end to an anti-science executive branch and Senate, we need to begin to restore and elevate the role of independent scientific bodies in government. Dealing with the pandemic and the growing impacts of climate change requires real knowledge, free of unexamined and unsubstantiated claims and biases. The last four years have demonstrated the price of governing by instinct and shooting from the hip.
Paul Relis
Santa Fe
A mirror to reflect
To replace the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza, I suggest something like Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate — popularly known as “The Bean” — in Millennium Park in Chicago. Its surface is like a mirror: It reflects all the variety of people who approach it. Such a monument could celebrate the diversity and vitality of our hometown.
Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
Not relevant
I find it interesting to hear and read about Mark Ronchetti’s views on the major issues, but nowhere do I see that he has any specific proposals. Nor does he have any relevant civic or governmental experience whatsoever. His ads started with statements of standing with President Donald Trump, but now his ads no longer mention Trump, as I imagine he wants to distance himself from that sinking ship.
We need a senator with relevant experience. I feel that Ben Ray Luján is the superior choice. Mark, go with your strong suit: meteorology.
Alan Shapiro
Santa Fe
Trees and benches
The concrete obelisk: Not condoning destruction of property. The destructive people are accountable. Not the mayor, not the police. Were there serious injuries or worse in this incident? So relieved our police did not feel they had to hurt people over this controversial issue. The space: Plant three nice trees. Surround the beautiful trees with seven or five benches facing outward so all can sit, enjoy the lovely park peacefully.
Mary Clyde
Santa Fe
Lock ’em up?
We could reduce coronavirus transmission to zero by locking everyone in a separate cell, so let’s do it. It’s worth destroying the life’s work of millions of business owners, ending music and theater, putting millions of people into poverty, destroying education, and inculcating children into a culture of fear. What’s important is to take the most extreme action possible against a virus that is harmless for the vast majority of those who contract it.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
