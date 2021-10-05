As a bicyclist legally attempting to cross the St. Frances and Zia intersection, I have observed the following reactions from automobile drivers turning west: First: The respectful, law-abiding motorists who comprehend the mandatory posted signs: “No right turn on red arrow." They patiently wait a few seconds until their red arrow turns green. Muchas gracias.
Second: The first driver who temporarily halts at the red arrow while waiting for pedestrians and bikers to cross. Thanks! They then take a turn against the red arrow anyway, or they succumb to the illegal pressure of the impatiently honking drivers behind them.
Third: All other entitled, potential manslaughter drivers, safely enclosed in metal cocoons, who unlawfully turn without even stopping or looking.
While crossing this deadly intersection, I pray: “Dear God, please let me live another day. Deliver me from these self-centered, law annoyed freedom jerks who nearly run me over almost every day.”
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Spiff up the airport
Often, the airport is the first introduction to a city and forms an impression. Santa Fe is a celebrated world-class city. It is, and I love Santa Fe but we have a problem. The condition of the airport is sad. Start with the furniture. It looks like a goodwill reject and it is filthy, old and uncomfortable. We were at the airport last night at 8. It was freezing and nowhere to get coffee or water.
But those are small issues; here is the big issue that could be solved. There were four elderly gentlemen facing a dilemma. There was apparently confusion with the car rental but no the fault of the agency. A man could not get an Uber, taxi or even a limo to come and pick them up.
They were stranded at the airport that was about to close. Is this how we should treat our tourists? One easy solution would be for the city to book two taxis to meet every flight and pay the if they get no fare. No one should be stranded at the airport in a world class city. We can do better, Santa Fe.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Find the traitors
For too many years, both houses of the U.S. Congress have been dysfunctional and unproductive to the detriment of the country, all because of party politics. It is time for the American public to protest long and vigorously against that behavior of Congress, but not in the manner of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In particular, many U.S. senators and representatives should be publicly identified and intimidated by name as "traitors" in public writings, speeches, and peaceful protests throughout the country. Maybe, if they were publicly identified and intimidated for at least a couple years as the traitors they in fact are, those members of Congress night become functional and productive.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Think of all travelers
Many valid points in reference cars and bicycles were stated in the two My Views in Sunday’s paper ("Traffic laws allow bikes to share road," and "It can be complicated out there," Oct. 3). But some dangers were not addressed: pedestrians. Especially in areas where sidewalks do not exist and are impossible to add. Pedestrians should walk with the flow of traffic not against it. When a road curves and pedestrians are walking against the flow of traffic, there is a blind spot to the drivers vision, making it very dangerous when a vehicle or bicycle has to veer into the opposite lane of traffic. Pedestrians are also responsible for stopping at the stop signs (ie: trail that crosses Siringo Road and Camino Carlos Rey). Folks need to stop being so self-centered and think of all travelers, not just themselves.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
