This is a friendly reminder to all bicycle riders when on trails, walking paths, dirt roads, etc. Please announce yourself when approaching people and especially people with dogs or horses. This is polite trail etiquette. If you must, put a dinger bell on your bike. Please announce left or right, depending on which side you’re passing on. Many dogs freak out when bikes, people or cars pass them. Please do not assume anything when approaching people and dogs and horses on trails. Give us a heads-up, and don’t surprise us. You’ll also prevent accidents. Thank you.

Susan Yewell

Santa Fe

Recommended for you