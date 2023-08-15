This is a friendly reminder to all bicycle riders when on trails, walking paths, dirt roads, etc. Please announce yourself when approaching people and especially people with dogs or horses. This is polite trail etiquette. If you must, put a dinger bell on your bike. Please announce left or right, depending on which side you’re passing on. Many dogs freak out when bikes, people or cars pass them. Please do not assume anything when approaching people and dogs and horses on trails. Give us a heads-up, and don’t surprise us. You’ll also prevent accidents. Thank you.
Susan Yewell
Santa Fe
Why hire a liar?
Former President Donald Trump is asking to see top-secret documents — didn’t he have those at his house? He is just trying to run the clock out. When running a business, would anyone hire a person who lies, is dishonest and gets everyone else in trouble so it appears his hands are clean? I know I couldn’t hire someone like that. Yet some Americans voted for such a person. What does that say about those people?
Patricia Barker
Santa Fe
Some savings
The New Mexico Gas Co. says its next rate increase will save ratepayers money (“New Mexico Gas to request another rate hike,” Aug. 12). Let’s see: two rate increases in less than a year. Thanks for the savings, folks. Blah, blah, blah.
Albo Fossa
Santa Fe
Shortsighted on housing
The current housing narrative is that we need more and more homes here in Santa Fe, particularly the affordable kind. The likes of Kim Shanahan (who doesn’t even live in New Mexico) promotes that narrative, but it is shortsighted indeed. There’s no mention of how we will provide water for these thousands of homes or how we will deal with the extra traffic from these developments or the multitude of issues that come with an increased population. The city of Santa Fe can hardly deal with the refuse, water and road issues already. When was the last time you saw a police car actually pull over anyone for speeding or ignoring the red light, or responding in a timely fashion to a crime?
The mayor seems bent on building at all cost and ruining what was once a unique, attractive town that drew people from all over the world. We are heading down the road to “Anytown USA.” As a town that relies on tourism, we might want to think of the implications of all this building. We also have a chance to build in a way that harvests water, creates green space, emphasizes solar and enhances quality of life. Instead, we can only look forward to more big boxy developments for the maximum developer profit.