The idea that cutting one’s own Christmas tree from our local forests is “wrong” is short-sighted. (“Tree-cutting is wrong for Christmas,” My View, Dec. 15). Many of the “live” trees purchased around town are trucked across the country via vehicles that consume fossil fuels. A fake plastic tree comes with its own set of negative byproducts.

On the other hand, a thoughtful approach to choosing a live tree from our local mountains can be an exercise in forest management. I was taught by a local arborist to look for clumps of smaller trees, then choose one from within that group. Removing a tree from an area that is too dense actually helps the surrounding trees. The one I recently chose was just over 30 years old by tree ring count but was only 3 inches in diameter. In these times, every choice we make can be questioned and fraught with unintended consequences. Choosing a local tree thoughtfully, then honoring that tree and all it stands for by giving it a place of prominence and delight in our homes, is not one of them.

Susan Coulter

