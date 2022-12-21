The idea that cutting one’s own Christmas tree from our local forests is “wrong” is short-sighted. (“Tree-cutting is wrong for Christmas,” My View, Dec. 15). Many of the “live” trees purchased around town are trucked across the country via vehicles that consume fossil fuels. A fake plastic tree comes with its own set of negative byproducts.
On the other hand, a thoughtful approach to choosing a live tree from our local mountains can be an exercise in forest management. I was taught by a local arborist to look for clumps of smaller trees, then choose one from within that group. Removing a tree from an area that is too dense actually helps the surrounding trees. The one I recently chose was just over 30 years old by tree ring count but was only 3 inches in diameter. In these times, every choice we make can be questioned and fraught with unintended consequences. Choosing a local tree thoughtfully, then honoring that tree and all it stands for by giving it a place of prominence and delight in our homes, is not one of them.
Susan Coulter
Santa Fe
Food-buying obstacles
Buying food at Albertsons and Smith’s has become a challenge. A few years back, buying groceries was a simple act: You bought what you needed, paid and went home. Today it’s different. First came the “membership card” needed to get a “sale” price. Then came the requirement to give your email address and create a password for the sale price. No password, no sale food purchase. Yet another obstacle — the digital card — is frequently updated, and if you didn’t know about it and entered the update, no sale. Who benefits from placing technical steps for buying food? What is the draw for food corporations making customers jump through several layers of access to buy sale items? With the United States seemingly sliding off the slippery slope of democracy, I know my complaint seems trivial, but a simple act made difficult is greatly frustrating. Corporations, stop putting obstacles for buying food.
Roger Brumley
Santa Fe
Misdirected
I thought Harry and Meghan had better things to do.