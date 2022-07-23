Why does Santa Fe insists on destroying natural greenery? Climate has changed. Temperatures are uncomfortably higher and we cannot count on a good monsoon. Yet there is an abundance of natural greenery when we do get rain. We don’t have to plant or water them. They aren’t tall enough to obstruct roadway vision. They won’t affect allergies. There’s a wide variety of beautiful graceful grasses and wildflowers that support bees, butterflies, birds and more.

I was told the city doesn’t destroy wildflowers, but they don’t discriminate when weed-whacking near roadways and sidewalks. I walk my dog daily and thoroughly enjoy the lush green. Why is the city destroying this aesthetic gift that keeps the dust down and gives an impression of coolness? Please, stop destroying our natural, beautiful gift of greenery.

Janet Taub

