Why does Santa Fe insists on destroying natural greenery? Climate has changed. Temperatures are uncomfortably higher and we cannot count on a good monsoon. Yet there is an abundance of natural greenery when we do get rain. We don’t have to plant or water them. They aren’t tall enough to obstruct roadway vision. They won’t affect allergies. There’s a wide variety of beautiful graceful grasses and wildflowers that support bees, butterflies, birds and more.
I was told the city doesn’t destroy wildflowers, but they don’t discriminate when weed-whacking near roadways and sidewalks. I walk my dog daily and thoroughly enjoy the lush green. Why is the city destroying this aesthetic gift that keeps the dust down and gives an impression of coolness? Please, stop destroying our natural, beautiful gift of greenery.
Janet Taub
Santa Fe
DA speaks
A few points about the article (“Santa Fe DA settles with man blocked on Facebook,” July 20) by Phaedra Haywood. In cases handled by the Risk Management Division, I do not have settlement authority, and no settlement money came from my office’s budget. As stated, the Risk Management Division made the decision to enter a settlement and avoid the cost of litigation. I did not have a say in the settlement and felt that I should challenge and could prevail on the merits of this case.
It must be known that I did not arbitrarily block the man because he said and continues to say terrible things about me. I do block a number of individuals on Facebook making online and offline threats against me and harassing, my family, my office and employees. The Santa Fe New Mexican, and Haywood in particular, have written hit piece and after hit piece on my office and yet never highlight our successes. It is important for the public to know that there is always more behind these headlines and stories that slant heavily against an office of over 80 employees dedicated to public service and this public’s safety.
Mary Carmack-Altwies
Santa Fe
Unspeedy service
I sold my Santa Fe house April 29. I’m due a refund on the water bill. I called four times and was told I won’t get it until August or September because they are short-staffed. They sent me a bill for May/June, which they canceled.
I suggested the city hire more help. No one is applying. Maybe the city needs to pay more.
Valerie Stasik
Manchester, N.H.
Stop it now
The homeless situation in town is completely out of control. We are flooded with vagrants, many of whom are drug-afflicted. Case in point. the Albertsons shopping center at Zia Road and St Michael’s Drive. The merchants are flooded with homeless under the alcoves, passed out, publicly urinating and babbling. They sleep under the alcoves and shelter there from the weather. As you head down to Santa Fe Suites, groups of residents (?) are aimlessly hanging out. In the arroyo behind the suites, there are camps on the high banks at the arroyo’s edge.
Is this safe for consumers and merchants? We need this to stop, or it will quickly destroy the quality of life and tourism in our city. The last two years have seen an explosion of the homeless problem in Santa Fe. Time to put the brakes on.
John Pullin
Santa Fe
Too-busy intersection
Last Saturday the New Mexican had a tiny write-up on page A-7 (“Teen hit by car at Zia and St. Francis”) about a 15-year-old girl being struck by a vehicle. It’s a continued desire of the city and developers to increase population density near and around this precarious intersection. When does the city take account for the safety health and welfare of its civilians?
Antoinette Shook
Santa Fe
Trump’s the thief
How did the right-wing gain possession of the slogan “Stop the steal?” The congressional committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, has demonstrated beyond a doubt that it was former President Donald Trump, the 2020 election loser, who tried to steal the election using all available means up to and including dispatching a violent mob to attack the Capitol.
I can understand the anger of some of his followers. He told them the election results were being taken from them. It was a lie, of course, but many believed him. The rage they felt then is the same I feel now. Anyone who continues to support that man or who continues to repeat his lies about the 2020 election has no respect for our democracy. Candidates who refuse to disavow his assault on our Constitution ought not be permitted to run for office and must absolutely not be elected.
Grant Franks
Santa Fe
Open up parking
I’ve often wondered what the red-hooded parking meters were all about (“Red or green?” July 21). Now we know. The city of Santa Fe is raising revenue by charging local businesses $30 a day to rent the spaces for themselves.
What? Why? Generally, these hooded spaces are vacant and unused. This is an insult to the residents and visitors in Santa Fe, where parking is hard enough as it is. This program should be eliminated immediately. Does the mayor have a reason for this program? Thank you.
Michael Grissom
Santa Fe
Tasty journey
Cheers to Kristen Cox Roby for the great recommendations on the food trucks of Airport Road (“Tortas and beyond,” Side Dish, July 20). Her articles inspired me to take a tasty journey. I am slowly sampling her recommendations and found some of my own. Thanks.