In response to the recent area-wide Comcast/Xfinity internet service outage, the company is asking each and every customer affected by the outage to navigate its website to apply for a small credit, magnifying the inconvenience we all experienced with a transparently tightfisted exercise in corporate red tape. Why is the company not offering this credit automatically to the thousands of people and businesses entitled to it? Confidence only a small percentage of us would wade through the screens to find the page to then receive an automatic credit. A shabby maneuver, indeed.
Pamela Herman
Santa Fe
Present the case
I am a retired New Mexico criminal prosecutor. Currently, I believe it is likely impossible to convince a 12-person jury beyond a reasonable doubt of even the simple fact that no credible evidence exists the 2020 election was stolen. Accordingly, the possibility that fromer President Donald Trump, despite damning evidence, could be convicted of any crime related to trying to steal the 2020 election approaches zero. Nevertheless, given the strong evidence of criminal activity by Trump to overturn the election, I believe U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has an absolute legal and moral duty to present the case to a grand jury and let our citizens decide whether or not to indict Trump. If indicted, he should be required to stand in the dock before fellow citizens who will determine whether Trump will spend his remaining years in federal prison or Mar-a-Lago.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Train dogs right
Regarding the pitbull attack on senior citizen: How appalling that no one stopped to help Edwin Rivera during the attack ("Bitten and scared, senior citizen tries to find pit bull," Ringside Seat, July 18). The dog and owner need to be found to make sure the dog has had a rabies vaccination and that it is up to date. The owner needs to get training on how to handle the dog so it does not bite anyone else. Pitbulls have such a bad reputation, and this is one reason why, but in the right hands and with training, they can be a good dog.
Linda Pomeroy
Santa Fe
Left behind
How sad this news is ("$400M K5 Plus funds go unused," July 22). New Mexico has an abysmally low score for its public education system, and now it won’t even use the funds provided. I cannot understand this. Do we want to become the lowest on the ladder? If our education system were better, then maybe more people would send their children to learn there. My heart aches for our children.
Eliza Littlefield
Santa Fe
Update news
Last Thursday, Congress narrated the screaming fear of former Vice President Mike Pence's Secret Service detail; the staff of former President Donald Trump who resigned in the face of "throwing fuel on the fire" of violent sedition; and the guilty, malign knowledge of the former president — yet when I checked, The New Mexican has not a word on the electronic front page?
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Busing choices
I was happy to see Santa Fe Public Schools are beginning a transition to electric school buses with an initial purchase of three ("S.F. schools to spend $1.1M settlement to buy electric buses," July 17). I would like to know if these new buses will actually be stopping at stop signs and at railroad crossings? Too often, I see this is not the case. Perhaps some money can go into driver training.
Phillip Kehoe
Santa Fe
Hardly convenient
To quote the paper ("With I-25 construction, go slowly, enjoy the journey," Our View, July 18): "Catch a plane ... relieve stress ... don't drive ...Rail Runner ... take the train." Assume that I need to be at the Albuquerque International Sunport at 3 p.m. I'll leave the details as an exercise for math class, but I would have to catch the 7:37 a.m. train from the N.M. 599 stop, which means leaving my house at 7 a.m. One example, among several possible ones, why I have never taken the train in the 12 years I have lived here. What intelligent transportation engineer decide to bypass the airport when designing the route? While I am at it, this environmental scientist would like to point out the Rail Runner is one of the most polluting entities we have.