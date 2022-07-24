In response to the recent area-wide Comcast/Xfinity internet service outage, the company is asking each and every customer affected by the outage to navigate its website to apply for a small credit, magnifying the inconvenience we all experienced with a transparently tightfisted exercise in corporate red tape. Why is the company not offering this credit automatically to the thousands of people and businesses entitled to it? Confidence only a small percentage of us would wade through the screens to find the page to then receive an automatic credit. A shabby maneuver, indeed.

Pamela Herman

Santa Fe

