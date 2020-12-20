I appreciate Sarah Hyden's letter ("Do the right thing," Letters to the Editor, Dec. 5) about wildfire, but I disagree with one aspect. Fireproofing (metal roofing, masonry construction, even fire-resistant paint and glass) is essential. Fireproof landscapes, however, are an oxymoron. Clearance (replacing fire-adapted vegetation with "fire-resistant" irrigated plants) increases water use, yet also increases drought and fire risk. Clear 100 feet around a "standard" 2000-square-foot home, and widen a quarter-mile driveway to 20 feet. You've removed 97,600 square feet, or 2¼ acres per house. Santa Fe County sees 2,800 new homes annually: that's 6,300 acres clearance.
Fires of normal intensities do play an ecological role. However, intense crown fires are not normal. Caused by overgrowth and neglect, they throw firebrands a half-mile ahead of the main blaze and have jumped 10-lane freeways. A one-foot bare-soil fireline will stop a ground fire, while no amount of clearance can stop a crown fire. Fire-adapted ecosystems should be zoned to require architectural fireproofing. Such restrictions are politically unpopular; clearing massive amounts of vegetation looks impressive but fails as fireproofing, and it contributes negatively to climate change.
Kim Sorvig
Santa Fe
Good and caring
We have been following Robert Nott's writing in the wonderful Santa Fe New Mexican for years. He is such a good writer on so many different subjects! But his recent piece ("Life and death in Frost 19," Dec. 13) was very special. His writing and Gabriela Campos' heartbreaking photos brought tears to my eyes and knowledge to my heart. Almost every time I go out, I pass by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, and I always wonder how they are coping. We are very lucky to have such a good and caring place here — and such a good and caring local newspaper as well.
Joan Benedetti
Santa Fe
Sustain our restaurants
I’m sorry that so many fine dining restaurants have had to close. But I want diners to know one can patronize many fine restaurants that are open. Some that have sustained my family and that I hope we have sustained are Santa Fe Bar and Grill, Joe’s Bistro, Atrisco, The Ranch House, and Pantry Dos. Tell your friends and give these and others a try.
Mary Russell
Santa Fe
Just wondering
In response to the reactions to the Wall Street Journal column regarding Jill Biden and use the title "doctor." Would the reaction of sexism been so strong if she had an M.D. after her name?
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Such hard times
My heart goes out to entitled Santa Fe foodies (“Most fine dining in Santa Fe is off the table,” Dec. 12). Poor things. Not only must they suffer the indignity of “getting by” with takeout, they are forced to — gasp! — “serve ourselves and do the cleanup.” Is there no justice? Perhaps foodies should create a GoFundMe, hire a staff and free themselves from these menial, unreasonable tasks.
Foster Hurley
Santa Fe
Proud employee
I’m an 11-year employee of Albertsons, and have been at the store at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive the last four months. We all practice mask-wearing for the safety of workers and customers. Our top brass wears masks throughout their shifts; our employees wear masks throughout their shifts. Employees have to be cleared each day before the shift. There are clean electric carts, clean restrooms, store aisles are clear — and our seniors are always taken care of.
Rick Robles
Santa Fe
Do more, senator
Sen. Martin Heinrich really needs to face a primary challenge in 2024. He's the Silent Bob of the Senate without the charisma. Most of the time, he's the senator who wasn't there. Recently he sent out an email with a petition asking the Senate to do its job. A petition! Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor and made a principled speech calling out Republicans for their failures to uphold their oaths, protect democracy, and serve the people. Heck, even Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has spoken out! But Heinrich thinks a petition is the way to go.
We are living through multiple crises previously difficult to imagine outside the realm of fiction and, perhaps not surprisingly, not all of our elected representatives have been able to rise to the occasion. This seems to be the case as, after the last eight years, Heinrich still doesn't seem to have developed the chops to do his job during increasingly difficult and unprecedented crises. If he's sending out petitions, he likely won't. And we need someone who will.
Susan Hayes
Glorieta
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.