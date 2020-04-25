During this COVID-19 crisis, your neighbors in Pecos are asking for help. We are dealing with the challenge of people swarming in groups into our village and forest areas; flouting recommendations for masks and social distancing; crowding our few stores and restaurants demanding service; and endangering our community.
There are no bathroom services in the forest — no trash pickup, either — and many vulnerable people here with fewer resources. We understand that people are tired of staying home. Yet common sense tells us that staying home is the only way to get through this safely.
We want people to visit and enjoy the beauty and history of the Pecos River Canyon and the forest when it is safe. We are doing everything we know how to protect our friends and our families. Please help by asking your friends and neighbors not to come here now. Thank you.
Shelley Oram
Pecos Business Association
Changing times
Since the novel coronavirus, the whole world has changed. Our overpaid politicians tell us to stay home and be safe. So how come I see construction sites with 15 people working and city workers all over trimming trees?
So far, myself and many people I know have not gotten the famous check, and they just started signing up the self-employed for unemployment money. I am older and not very good with computers. I have tried the Workforce Solutions site and IRS.gov site many times, and they didn’t work. It is very frustrating and it is hard to find a job now.
Maya Brooks
Santa Fe
Tell us the plan
Why are we not hearing — loudly — what he would do if he were president? Now is the time.
Joan Baker
Santa Fe
Speed it up
This is a copy of a letter I sent to Xfinity/Comcast and the mayor of Santa Fe this afternoon: On behalf of my community, I need an answer. I had a really disheartening experience during today’s class in Conference on Canvas. My internet connection was very slow, and I could not share videos and other information with my students. I decided to end class and asked them to review on their own. I also have sent notes to my students so that they can see what I think is important about the Romanesque period we were trying to cover. I will be sending a complaint to my carrier, Xfinity, as well.
A few of my students have complained about not being able to get a strong enough Wi-Fi connection to attend class online. Today I experienced that frustration for myself in not being able to fully teach the class I had planned and prepared for. What can Comcast/Xfinity do for teachers who are trying to get their students through the rest of spring semester? I feel very let down by the Santa Fe community for not pushing forward for better internet access for all its citizens.
Can Santa Fe Community College do anything to help? I’ll be on a committee, if that’s what it takes.
Kathryn M. Davis
professor, art history
Santa Fe Community College
No exceptions
Out of the four restaurants where I have ordered and picked up food, in only one were the employees preparing and/or serving the food wearing masks. In every grocery store I’ve shopped at (Albertsons, Whole Foods and Natural Grocers), many employees and well over half the customers weren’t wearing masks or gloves. This is beyond ridiculous. Why are there no requirements for both the employees and shoppers to be wearing some form of face covering? Where is the management? The standard policy for any business or location still lucky enough to be open to the public should be wear a mask or no service, wear a mask or you can’t clock in. No exceptions.
Kevin Patterson
Santa Fe
Take precautions
On a recent trip to Lowe’s, I was concerned to see very few people in masks or gloves. I also didn’t see any evidence of carts being wiped down. If I go into other “essential” stores, there are notices of carts wiped down, evidence of carts wiped down, and staff and customers wearing masks or gloves or both.
Celia Hulton
Santa Fe
God help America
“For want of a nail, a shoe was lost; for want of a shoe, a horse was was lost; for want of a horse, a rider was lost; for want of a rider, a battle was lost; for want of a battle, a kingdom was lost.” Now, think nasal swabs.
Ilene Leslie
Santa Fe
Help each other
I am a Boy Scout, and I am worried about the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in our area. I know Santa Fe is a town with a lot of elderly people, and they are more prone to getting COVID-19. I think the New Mexico government should do more testing for people in Santa Fe and around the state. This helps the professionals to determine how many people are infected and helps determine who is more susceptible to it. As the Scout law says, “Help people at all times.” This means we should help people in times of need. We really need that now.
Miles Iverson
First Class, Boy Scouts of America
Los Alamos
