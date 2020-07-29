With all the worries and fears we all are experiencing these days surrounding the pandemic, it might be easy to forget a group of people who are not highlighted in the headlines at this time. There are still 6,000 unaccompanied children separated from their families who are detained in detention centers and hotels. There are approximately 3,657 adult asylum-seekers in detention centers who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and it is probable there will be many more due to the conditions in which they are forced to live.
Please urge our governor and legislators to do what they can to reunite these children with their families and release the adults. Crossing the border should not be a death sentence.
Judy Crawford
Santa Fe
No excuse
So Trump boasts of acing a routine cognitive test? But if he is not in the throes of dementia or Alzheimer's, what excuse does he have for his irrational behavior, for his asinine suggestions on how to deal with COVID-19?
Werner Grob
Santa Fe
Good to laugh
I just want to thank Ricardo Caté for his wonderful comic strip, Without Reservations. I laugh every day during the COVID-19 epidemic. He has a great, creative way of making you laugh when it is a crisis. I hope he is putting a book together of his COVID-19 comics. I also love his Trump comics.
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
Security? Nope
I am writing, with the support of my neighbors and friends, to ask Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham why there have been Department of Homeland Security officers roaming around Santa Fe. Did she request this assistance from the federal government? If so, why? No one is threatening Santa Fe’s federal buildings. These officers have no business being here.
Given recent events in Portland, Ore., (“Oregon mayor to Trump: ‘Get your troops out,’ ”) the appearance of Homeland Security vehicles in our city has created considerable concern. We are all doing our best to comply with safety protocols during this pandemic, and as far as I’ve been able to tell, there have been no violent protests and little defamation of property (federal or otherwise) in our city. Now, it appears the same Homeland Security officers have gone underground and cannot be clearly identified. This is far too reminiscent of what I remember about Hitler’s Germany.
I am a psychologist and holistic health counselor — ergo, a mental health provider. We are all under a great deal of stress with COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed upon us. We do not need further cause for anxiety. These federal officers should be removed at once.
Valentine McKay-Riddell
Santa Fe
Masks plus distancing
I am so proud of so many in this wonderful state, wearing masks and social distancing. To my dismay, however, it would appear some do not realize that wearing a mask means pulling it up over your nose. How pointless might it be to wear it with nostrils showing? Also, I am respectfully requesting that at the checkout area of a store, if someone is in the way of your grabbing something off an end cap, could you kindly please wait until the person is out of the way? Yes, you might have to ask the person behind them if they would allow you to get your item before moving forward themselves. And, yes, it might make you two to five minutes later to where you were going. But you’ve protected yourself and others. As I recall, the instructions are to mask (fully) and social distance.
Lucinda Nelson
Santa Fe
Timely vote
I suggest voting for a broken clock. At least it’s right twice a day.
Paul Thacher
Santa Fe
Transparency’s lacking
In April, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham awarded a contract worth $1.3 million per month to Canyon, run by the parent company Genesis Healthcare, a large, for-profit nursing home company. This is a company that the U.S. Department of Justice has denounced as an “unscrupulous provider” that routinely provides “grossly substandard nursing care” (“Nursing homes profit from pandemic with no risk of accountability,” July 15). On what basis did the governor sign this contract with a for-profit nursing home company, a company that routinely refuses to provide important patient health data?
In another egregious case, the Corrections Department awarded a new inmate medical care contract worth about $240 million over the next four years to Wexford Health Sources without including a provision requiring transparency. It seems the medical care vendors were not amenable to being required to provide transparency. Our taxpayer money is paying for services provided by for-profit health care companies that have miserable human rights track records. Why? Are there no better alternatives? Why is our government supporting for-profit health care companies and, at the very least, not requiring complete transparency?
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Charlottesville’s fine
I know Andrew Lovato is likely well-intentioned, but his comments about Charlottesville, Va., (“History: ‘It is as natural as breathing,’ “ My View, July 19) lead me to believe he is unfamiliar with the culture of that city.
Very few, if any, of the white nationalists at the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 were from Charlottesville or even from Virginia. Most drove in from other states. In the aftermath of the violence, most citizens were horrified and expressed their outrage.
The businesses in the downtown area displayed signs in their windows (and still do) that read: “If you are not comfortable with diversity, you are in the wrong place.” The city changed the name of the street where the tragic killing took place to “Heather Heyer Way.”
So, while the points Lovato made about history are well-taken, I believe it is condescending to think that Charlottesville needs our help.
Deborah Harlow
Glorieta
Democracy at risk
This editorial is right on the mark (“New Mexico is no place for ‘Trump’s secret police,’ " Our View, July 23), as is the cartoon showing Lady Liberty being carted off by maskers in uniform.
What is happening to our democracy? What gives the would-be tinpot dictator in the White House the notion he can send in anonymous armed forces to U.S. cities where neither the governor nor the mayor (nor the population!) have asked for or want them?
Each day the news evokes, more and more, 1984. Is it even too outrageous to think Trump is preparing forces in place for his own plans in the event he loses the November election? Ask yourself what every genuine American hero, from Paul Revere to John Lewis, would say to this latest outrage.
Dr. Stephen C. Joseph
Santa Fe
Recognizing privilege
James Ewert’s letter on white privilege ("Level the playing field on white privilege," July 17) really hits the mark. Institutional racism surrounds us. We whites benefit from more wealth — often by the ability to own a house more readily because of past redlining and access to subsidized mortgages. Wealth begets wealth. I now realize that my professional success is not entirely of my own intelligence and hard work — but also because my family was able to send me to college, my voice was heard in class and business settings, and I culturally “fit in” the dominant paradigm.
I will need to spend the rest of my life trying to understand my racism and how I can compensate.
Dr. Alston C. Lundgren
Santa Fe
