In the legendary footsteps of Doris “Granny D” Haddock, who in 1999-2000 walked across America to draw attention to the need to reform campaign finance, now comes Rick Hubbard, an 82-year-old Vermonter walking from California to Washington, D.C.
Rick is making this historic walk and stopping in towns and cities along the way to call attention to the fact that American democracy is under attack. During the noon hour Friday, Rick will speak about the problems facing our democracy today and how we may address them. Because what ails democracy affects all of us, this is a nonpartisan event. Come, bring signs if you wish, and take part in this historic event.
John House
Santa Fe
Goodness among us
After a wonderful morning spent at the Indian Market, I headed for my car in the parking garage. Arriving home, I discovered that my small brown paper bag with my purchases was not in my car. Wearily and anxious, I headed back to the Plaza, hunted for a parking place not too far away from the Plaza (not easy that busy Sunday) and retraced my steps. I had stopped to rest on a banco in front of the Federal Building and set the bag down at my feet, then forgot to pick it up again. As I feared, no brown paper bag awaited me on the sidewalk.
Then, a security guard suggested I check the information booth at the Free Indian Market nearby. To my relief, an honest, caring Santa Fean (or tourist) had discovered my bag and turned it in. She didn't leave her name, so I am thanking her here and now for her act of kindness, a bright spot among the darker tales of woe we so often hear about. Goodness does live among us in our Land of Enchantment!
Sandra Schackel
Santa Fe
Consider the source
Reading the article (“Firm considers Texas to build $400M EV battery-metal plant,” Aug. 23) about the EV battery-metal plant scheduled for Texas, there is no mention of where exactly in Brazil the metal ores to be refined are coming from. I would like more information i.e., is it the Amazon rainforest? If so, shouldn’t we be protesting the further demise of one of the last great reserves of the oxygen-rich air we breathe? Just wondering.
Laurie Archer
Santa Fe
No to apartments
In a recent article ("Outlets up for auction," Aug. 25) it was stated that the outlet mall will probably be sold to a developer of apartments. This is the last thing we need on the south side, given the excessive residential construction over the last year and a half. Given the shortage of grocery stores, retail establishments and eateries on the south side, this location would be ideal for a coffee shop, Trader Joe's, restaurant, taproom, and perhaps a music venue. I know that my husband and I, residents of Rancho Viejo, would welcome the proximity and generous parking lots of these suggested establishments.
Susan Arones
Santa Fe
Shared solutions
The ease with which electricity is transported over wires has allowed us to enjoy its transformational benefits without personally experiencing any significant environmental costs. That is, until climate change came calling. Neighbors of the proposed AES solar project understandably would rather see undeveloped land than solar panels and battery containers. However, we could also ask if people living near Wyoming strip mines, Four Corners coal power plants or parts of the Permian Basin would rather see solar panels when they look out their windows or step out their door and take a breath.
The universally shared threat of climate change requires universally shared solutions. Because there are no lithium, cobalt or nickel deposits in the Santa Fe metro area, other people will have to bear the costs of those mines. Fairness, equity and the realities of grid infrastructure demand population centers accept their share of the solution.