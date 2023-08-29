In the legendary footsteps of Doris “Granny D” Haddock, who in 1999-2000 walked across America to draw attention to the need to reform campaign finance, now comes Rick Hubbard, an 82-year-old Vermonter walking from California to Washington, D.C.

Rick is making this historic walk and stopping in towns and cities along the way to call attention to the fact that American democracy is under attack. During the noon hour Friday, Rick will speak about the problems facing our democracy today and how we may address them. Because what ails democracy affects all of us, this is a nonpartisan event. Come, bring signs if you wish, and take part in this historic event.

John House

