I seem to have a great deal of time on my hands these days, as do many of my friends. So I have been thinking, “How did we get into this state?” I must blame the Republicans in the Senate. If they had voted to convict Trump and remove him from office, our country would surely be in a better state of affairs. These Republicans must be aware that they are largely responsible for many of the lost lives, as well as many others sick and dying every day.
Now they have resisted voting for a second relief bill that would help not only our fellow citizens but also our economy.
Grace Lundeen
Santa Fe
Staying safe
Kudos to those who have written to The New Mexican in support of face masks and social distancing.
I’ve learned of harmful encounters involving COVID-19 safety measure disputes. These measures may seem onerous, but they’re the best we’ve got at this time. We need to honor their usage where this catastrophic virus is concerned.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Selling it off
Now that Donald Trump has finalized the plan to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and gas, the government can begin to auction off drilling leases on the largest, most pristine and most fragile piece of wilderness left in the country. Unfortunately, Mr. Trump is not president of France, or he could sell of the Eiffel Tower for valuable scrap metal, or of Italy, where sawed out pieces of the Sistine Chapel ceiling would fetch a good price, or of the Russian Federation ... wouldn’t it be great to chop off the golden spires in St. Petersburg? They would look impressive, strategically placed over outdoor bars on his golf courses.
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
Unacceptable delays
I already have personal experience with the Trump administration’s devastating assault on our U.S. postal system — foretelling its impact on our voting rights.
On Saturday morning, Aug. 1, I mailed from Santa Fe’s Federal Place post office a card to celebrate my Seattle-area stepson’s Aug. 5 wedding anniversary. My card reached his home Aug. 13. He reported that the postmark was “Albuquerque, Aug. 5.” That’s five days to get from our Santa Fe main post office to Albuquerque — 64 miles south; plus eight days to reach Seattle.
Our voting rights, reliance on mailed prescription meds, and vital documents by mail are under siege. And our everyday niceties via post are thwarted. I hope greeting card producers join the predictable lawsuits against the Trump government’s poison that is leaching even into our family and friend celebrations-by-mail. I go online for almost all transactions, but when we need the U.S. Postal Service, we need it then.
Susan Haynes
Santa Fe
Be alert
How desperate do you have to be to question the right of Kamala Harris to be eligible for vice president — especially when your own mother and two of your wives were born elsewhere? How desperate do you have to be to slow down the post office so you'll be re-elected because people won't be able to vote? How desperate do you have to be to vomit out racist attacks, or to spew out hateful, divisive tactics?
Be alert, Americans. This is fascism — spelled out for us — right in our faces. How far will people let him go?
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
Essential reading
Recently I read Too Much and Never Enough — How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, a trained clinical psychologist.
I was planning to write suggesting that everyone would find it an extremely interesting and informative book to read but, before I got around to it, a tiny book came to me in the mail. This book is only about 126 pages long. My friend who mailed it to me thought it so important that he bought a dozen from Amazon to send to friends all over the country. The title is On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century. The author is Timothy Snyder, the Levin Professor of History at Yale University.
This is an extremely important book that should be read by everyone at this point in time. I have since learned from a neighbor that a friend of hers also bought a bunch of these little books which she too, is passing out to friends. Read it, folks! Read it. And, then pass it on.
Geri Aron
Santa Fe
