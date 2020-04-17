We’re facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis, but if we pull together, we can come out stronger on the other side. Right now, this crisis demands a people’s bailout that reaches the most vulnerable people in our community. This crisis is also a time for opportunity to think seriously about rebuilding our state’s economy by establishing a public bank in New Mexico that will keep our public funds safe, local and working for all New Mexicans. For more information, contact the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity (info@aflep.org).
George and Dorothy Gamble
Santa Fe
Pay attention
Nothing distracts us like worrying that we or our loved ones might get sick or die. But while we concern ourselves with staying healthy, the federal government quietly dismantles the last regulatory protections for our environment; attacks our public lands; doubles down on election chicanery; and bails out the wrong industries to further weaken the little guy, small business, education and the arts.
Keep your hands clean, keep your distance, but also keep your eye on the money grab, the power grab and the civil rights grab. Rigged or suspended elections, criminalization of dissent and protest, eroded liberties, and disaster capitalism are what we’ve seen in historical times of crisis.
Totalitarians relish crisis. It’s a great opportunity to cement their hold on opinion, narrative, power and money. Pay attention to what happened “while you were in.”
Sasha Pyle
Santa Fe
Help out charities
Anyone would like a $1,200 check to enjoy. But I don’t need it. I would rather see this taxpayer money go to people who truly need help just to eat. So if and when I get this check, I will donate it to the Santa Fe Food Depot. I hope many people who qualify for this check, but don’t need it, will donate to charities of their choice. I recommend the Food Depot, which serves a lot of Santa Feans who will suffer in these terrible times.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
More funding for elections
I work locally in other fields, but I worked the last election and got to see the dedication in the Santa Fe office and among the judges and workers preparing and on the day. I am asking our senators to make sure all states, including ours, have enough funding to get what they need to see that elections are held with absentee ballots and safe voting stations.
I cannot work this election because of my own health issues this year, but I already requested and received my absentee ballot.
This is just one step in the process, and I knew who to call because I had worked last election and because someone was there to answer the phone. For all states, if this absentee ballot process is not well-managed, voting is in jeopardy for millions. Get it done now. This is money well-spent.
Lisa Keller
Santa Fe
The grim reaper
The kakistocracy of President Donald Trump is on full display during his “tribute to Trump” daily briefing. The whining, blaming, lying, name calling and insults are all the things his base loves to hear. Meanwhile, hundreds are dying due to his inaction. And his response is to accuse the hospitals of stealing and hoarding personal protective equipment, as he did early on.
The fate of thousands depends on whether Trump had a bucket of chicken or a Big Mac — a gut response. He is now rightly the COVID grim reaper.
James P. Barber
Santa Fe
Too early?
We all hope for a quick flattening of the curve of infections from this new coronavirus. It may be that the early steps taken here will prove to have been critical in minimizing its impact upon the health of New Mexicans. But they have been devastating to the economy, especially our small businesses, as their owners and employees are now out of work. So we must also hope our governor will allow business activity to resume just as soon as is prudent.
Models for the virus vary, but most suggest that may be a matter of weeks, not months. That is why it was surprising to learn the summer’s International Folk Art Market, Spanish Market and Indian Market have already been canceled. These markets are critical to artists who depend on them for much of their income. They are also critical to hotels, restaurants, galleries and so many other Santa Fe businesses, not to mention our city’s budget. It is understood the boards of these institutions do not wish to endanger anyone, artists or patrons. But we should all hope that, as we get better news on the virus, the boards could revisit these early decisions.
Larry Davis
Santa Fe
Taking advantage
The Environmental Protection Agency is using the global health crisis to relax its enforcement of our nation’s key environmental laws, and our public health and planet could be even more seriously threatened as a result. Allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, breathing difficulty and cardiovascular problems in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure is irresponsible. It’s disgusting that President Donald Trump’s EPA refuses to pause in its push to gut laws keeping our air and water safe but is happy to take a break from enforcing them. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse course to keep our environment clean.
Elizabeth VanDenzen
Santa Fe
Strong choice
I completely agree with the sentiments of Jane Bates (“Draft Cuomo,” Letters to the Editor, April 10). Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be a refreshingly honest and effective option. But wouldn’t such a write-in vote be essentially the same as 2016’s devastating 550,000 “protest or throwaway votes” for Gary Johnson, issued in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida? Maybe a great Democratic ticket strengthening the choice for vice president?
Doug Cook
Santa Fe
This empty time
This plague — this leveler.
This people faded from sight.
This abandoned concourse.
This vacant city.
This alien abduction?
This law of distance, mask and lock-down.
This plodding day, and dusk, and night.
This desolate year,
ceremony, festival, and holiday, fled.
This empty time.
Inconceivable particles fall silently in void.
Arthur Panaro
Santa Fe
Start the day right
I just want to say how important the New Mexican is in my life. Every morning, first thing, I walk down the hill to our newspaper box and eagerly read the latest news.
My husband and I get a big kick out of Without Reservations. Thanks to R. Cate (no relation) and all the staff at The New Mexican. Would you consider doing more articles about how the post office (USPS), Amtrak and our broken health care system are faring during the pandemic?
Mary Ray Cate
Santa Fe
Governor, reconsider
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has shown good judgement and decisive action to contain the effects of the viral plague. Uniform social distancing is needed to reduce the infection rate to a manageable number. We are not there yet, but the indicator numbers are good. Well done.
But enough of that. We elected you to do that. Social distancing is working, and we will maintain it as long as necessary. Closing our beloved restaurants and museums must continue for some time. And the closing of “non-essential” businesses. But there are anomalies that have not been addressed.
Is it necessary to close gardening centers, if their business is conducted outside? Gardening and growing veggies are some of the few healthy activities left to us. My favorite nursery, locally owned, is closed by your order. No problem; I head down to the big box store and spend my money there.
Then again, I like to have a glass (or two) of wine in the evening. I head to my favorite liquor store (locally owned and one of the best wine stores in the region). Sorry, closed for the duration. No problem, I head for the big grocery store.
Is this helping with social isolation? Does it make sense? The net result seems to be, at best, the same degree of isolation, but our local businesses lose out to the big national ones.
John Gregory
Santa Fe
Read more letters online at www.santafenewmexican.com, including two additional responses to (“Best president ever,” April 12).
Just the facts
In response to Linda Chavez’s (“Best president ever,” Letters to the Editor, April 12) — the child in the White House has told over 17,000 verifiable lies since the start of his reign. A simple fact check shows this time line to the virus response: Jan. 20, China confirms existence of new virus; Jan. 21, the World Health Organization reports cases in China, Japan, and South Korea; Jan. 22, Trump is asked if he is worried about a pandemic. His response was, “No. Not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s going to be just fine.”; Jan. 30, the WHO declares a global health emergency. That same night at a campaign rally Trump states, “We think we have it well under control. We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it.”; Feb. 2, Trump tells Fox news that “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China; March 6, Trump claims, “anybody that wants a test can get a test.”
The lies go on and on. Trump proves daily that he is the worst person to have in the White House at this time and without a doubt by more and more conservatives that he is the worst president in the history of our nation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.