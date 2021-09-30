While many arts organizations reinstituted in-person programming this summer, these organizations and the artists they support are still hurting. During the pandemic, over 2.7 million creative workers lost their jobs, and communities like ours lost an important economic driver.
Even now, the sector’s unemployment rate remains three times the national rate. The bipartisan Creative Economy Revitalization Act aims to bring back jobs, boost local business and support communities by employing creative workers in healing, recovery and beyond. It is a critical investment and should be supported by our government officials.
There are already 114 chambers of commerce; 1,400 mayors; and leaders in community and economic development, planning, transportation, infrastructure, and the arts who support CERA. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is leading on the legislation, along with Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte of California. We urge Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Luján, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, and Rep. Yvette Herrell: Please support this bipartisan bill.
Emma Marzen
executive director, Santa Fe Desert Chorale
Freshen it up
All they really have to do is plaster over the Multi-Cultural mural with clear epoxy and get on with the new building. OK, maybe give Gilberto Guzman and his friends a few days (We've had how many months now?) to freshen up the colors after 40 years of New Mexico sunshine. Then the new art museum can honestly say it supports the arts in Santa Fe.
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Parsing endorsements
As per Earl Potter's letter ("Pay attention," Sept. 28). He says a certain candidate should not be elected since no city councilors have endorsed her. I offer this instead: We have a sitting mayor who has been been endorsed by only three of eight councilors. If the City Council felt the the mayor had done a good job, all councilors would have endorsed him.
With Potter's way of thinking, five councilors do not approve of the way the mayor has been doing his job. In fact, one felt, as I do, that this mayor has done a terrible job. She had the guts to run against him. I am tired of seeing the city overrun by weeds and of the mayor dividing the city, not unlike what the former president did.
Jacob "Jackie" Block
Santa Fe
Support for families
I read each candidate’s answers ("On the issues," My View, Sept. 26) with an open mind, but Mayor Alan Webber was the only candidate who addressed Santa Fe’s shortage of affordable child care. Full-time child care for a toddler can cost more than $1,200 a month, and that’s if one is lucky enough to secure a spot. Such a sum gobbles up wages that could otherwise be spent on housing or healthy food. In other words, as Webber states, “Child care is a necessity so people can work and make a living.”
As the executive director of Many Mothers, a local nonprofit that supports families with babies, I recently received a surprise call from the city asking for ideas on how to address the shortage of affordable child care. Under the mayor's leadership, the city is actively working on this issue. Based on their failure to even mention the needs of families, I doubt the same would happen under Alexis Martinez Johnson or JoAnne Vigil Coppler.
Thank you for your commitment to working families, Mayor Webber! You have my vote.
Antoinette Villamil
Santa Fe
Failing taxpayers
It is appalling to read reports that the city of Santa Fe has been late in submitting its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for two consecutive fiscal years.
As a taxpayer I have the following questions:
- Why? Does the current administration lack the financial expertise to prepare the report correctly and in a timely manner?
- What was the independent auditor's opinion issued on the report?
- Will the opinion and late filing have an adverse effect on the city's bond rating?
- Have the 20-plus audit deficiencies from last year been corrected, or will these findings be repeated in the fiscal year 2021 report?
- Is the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration-Local Government Division prepared to take over the city's finance if the need arises?
It is apparent that current administration has failed taxpayers by not properly exercising prudent financial fiduciary. It is time for a big change at City Hall.
Fred G. Lopez
retired comptroller, city of Santa Fe
Santa Fe
