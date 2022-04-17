I was pleased to see the recent letter decrying the slowness of the process to replace the wooden box in the Plaza with something worthy of Santa Fe (“Too slow on Plaza,” April 10).
The process is dragging along behind a Culture, History Art, Reconciliation and Truth process that has too much on its plate. The Plaza effort needs to have its own focus that can benefit from the work of CHART but not be encumbered by it. That suggests separate funding and a small, expert and representative task force responsible to the mayor with a well-conceived directive.
Let’s create something that is interesting — in fact, stunning and timeless — that we can be proud of, worthy of global recognition. If we can produce a world-renowned opera, we certainly can create a world-renowned plaza.
Richard Mariner
Santa Fe
A leader to look up to
Ketanji Brown Jackson was recently appointed to the Supreme Court. Perhaps she’ll trade her judicial robes for the presidency as time passes, and our country will benefit as a result. Black Lives Matter.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Care for patients
Some 4,000 people are at risk of losing their cancer treatments, doctors, staff and facilities in a few weeks if an agreement between Christus St. Vincent and the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates cannot be reached. The contract between the two was ending in December 2022, which would give the cancer care associates adequate time for reinvention. Instead, Christus officials have given a deadline of May 27 to end the agreement after the cancer care workers declined becoming employees of Christus. Why?
As the care-giver for my husband who has advanced cancer, I am outraged at the callousness of this situation. Are we to struggle to find a new oncologist (along with 3,999 others), and then struggle to get an appointment any time soon? It won’t work for us; my husband is on a three-week cycle schedule.
Having carefully chosen New Mexico Cancer Care Associates for its excellence, its staff and care, we have not been disappointed. Cancer is no walk in the park; it is frightening.
The relationship with one’s doctor and staff is critical. The stress is enormous and only increases when told your whole support system — for life itself — may disappear. Why won’t Christus officials honor the original contract? That would show us that they really do care about patients.
Desirée Mays Hull
Santa Fe
Christus creates turmoil
I am a patient at the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates here in Santa Fe. I read with interest but not much understanding about the turmoil that Christus St. Vincent is creating (“Cancer clinic: Christus plans to cut ties,” April 8). I think this apparently hardball negotiating tactic has shown me something I had hoped not to see.
I hope my first take on this is proven wrong. I stand with the oncologists there who have rendered caring, informed treatment for me. I also stand with the 4,000 patients who are dealing with a terrible disease.
John Urbanowski
Santa Fe
Act on criticisms
I read much criticism towards public education, social studies standards and our public education staff printed in these pages. I invite armchair critics to take a seat at the table. Get up! Volunteer, join the Parent Teacher Student Organization, seek to understand poverty, food insecurity, homelessness and absenteeism. Bring solid solutions to staff shortages. Create relationships with our youth. Be the change.
Darlene Fortier
Santa Fe
Remove Ivey-Soto
Being a 30-year domestic violence survivor, I was sickened and enraged by allegations concerning the actions and words of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto. I believe the senator has directly abused his power and should be removed from office. I know what it is like to not feel safe in the presence of a man and hope he is quickly censured.
Kim Perry
Santa Fe
