One of the most recognizable symbols of New Mexico is the zia sun symbol.
Originating with the Zia Pueblo, the symbol is sacred and holds lessons on life and the interconnectedness of everything on Earth.
One of the four rays represents the four stages of life (childhood, youth, middle age and old age); however, many in Santa Fe display the zia without caring for the people it represents.
Seventeen percent of our children are hungry. Thirty-four percent of families lack easy access to healthy foods. Eight percent of seniors are food insecure. Forty-two percent of working families earn less than $50,000 a year as housing and living costs rise. Impoverished families do not have sufficient income to meet essential expenses.
Change is possible. As we learn from the zia, we are all connected; demand a better Santa Fe for your neighbors and for yourself.
Amanda Bregel
Santa Fe
Start opera earlier
The Santa Fe Opera is to be congratulated for offering Tristan und Isolde, and we can hope this is just the beginning of a great emphasis on Wagner, hopefully including his lesser-known early operas. But if the opera is to continue with Wagner, the starting time must be changed to something more reasonable.
Other major opera houses begin Wagner as early as 5 or 6 p.m., which allows the performance to end at a decent hour. But Santa Fe, driven by the picnicking in the parking lot, has the latest starting time for Wagner of any opera house.
I think a choice has to be made. Which is more important: a picnic and an opera that ends long after midnight, or starting at the normal time for such operas?
It seems like performance times should not be driven by the limited number of people wanting picnics: You can have a picnic anytime or anywhere, but hearing Wagner is a unique cultural experience.
Let’s have more Wagner, but let’s have it at a reasonable hour.
Duane W. Roller
Santa Fe
Even it out
The improvements on the many roads around Northern New Mexico are welcome and long overdue. I humbly ask the state Department of Transportation to try to find a contractor that can match the pavement height with existing bridges. The jarring drops at overpasses along U.S. 84/285 as you travel from Española to Santa Fe are totally unnecessary. Travel the country, and you’ll find every other state has learned how to tie a strip of asphalt to a pad of concrete with very little space between the two.
A little engineering or proper soil compaction would address the issue.
Robert Trapp
Española
Biology 101
As quoted in The Santa Fe New Mexican (“N.M. county says no to abortion clinics,” July 16), Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly maintained, “I don’t believe that a person can just go out and have a wild Friday night — she gets pregnant and can go off and have an abortion.” Perhaps the commissioner missed those classes in Biology 101 that explained it takes two to tango, to put it delicately. Or perhaps instead he has a far greater understanding of parthenogenesis than the rest of us.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Above and beyond
The Santa Fe Seniors on Bikes is a local club that provides social bike rides for people over the age of 50 three days a week. One of our riders blacked out and crashed recently. A good Samaritan (a local teacher named Bethany) saw the crash and stopped to help. She went above and beyond, driving the rider and his bike to urgent care and then to the emergency room and waiting until his wife arrived. On behalf of the SOBs and the entire cycling community, we want all to know that there are still wonderful people out there, and Santa Fe has more than most.