Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin said Democrats "want to disclose its funding so liberal organizations can shame businesses and residents who support the group."
He's speaking of his group, Cowboys for Trump, which has been ordered to register as a political committee and pay fines (" 'Cowboys for Trump' ordered to pay fines, register as a group," July 11). I guess by his own definition they are a shameful group.
Also could we please have a fountain on the Plaza in lieu of the obelisk?
Chuck Woodridge
Santa Fe
Smart choices
I want to thank Dr. Ron Press for his letter ("Know the science," Letters to the Editor, July 5). Reading it, I realized that to keep ourselves safe, we in Santa Fe need to know the name and address of every store in Santa Fe that does not enforce, without exception, the requirement that every visitor and employee wear a mask. In addition, we also need to have a cumulative list of the names of every store and business open to the public with an employee that tested positive COVID-19.
The New Mexican could help us all stay safe by publishing these lists daily. Then we can make appropriate choices to keep ourselves safe.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Isn’t it simple?
I don’t drink and then drive. Of course I want to keep my life but especially not take the precious life of some innocent person. I go the slow speed in school zones. I will not have a child’s life or crippling on my conscience. I don’t pass a stopped school bus. I stop at red lights and stop signs. I don’t want to be hit or possibly kill another person. I submit to the TSA screening and indignities so I will be safe, as will my fellow airline passengers.
For the same reason, I wear a face mask. Yes, it is a bit annoying and fogs up my glasses. But I don’t want to get sick. I would be devastated if I got another person. And I realize that if we all do not wear masks, many fellow Americans will get sick and die, and many American small businesses also will die waiting for fearful customers to come in the door. This is war. Be a patriotic American.
Isn’t it simple?
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Taking advantage
Dale W. Stewart’s charming letter, (”Let there be bells,” Letters to the Editor, July 12) should be the beginning of an important discussion about what we do with the obelisk in the center of the Plaza. It is one of the most important public decisions we can make as a community, and we should use this moment to take advantage of this opportunity.
Does that sharp pointed column thrusting itself in the air remind anyone of a point of a spear? An arrowhead? The barrel of a rifle? We have a strong and vibrant artist community. Why not hire sculptors and engineers to design a water fountain that moves the water around three arching intertwined pathways? This continuous circular movement of flowing water will remind us of our changing understanding of history, its complexity, the cleansing and renewal aspects of water, and its importance to the survival of everyone in our high desert town.
Eslee Kessler
Santa Fe
Yes, worry
Someone has his knee on the throat of America.
But he says, “Not to worry. We are all secure with his commitment to the Bolsonaro Strategy.”
Bruce Merchant
Santa Fe
Hardly a hero
Our stable genius recently stated that with a mask he would look like the Lone Ranger. Look again, genius. The Lone Ranger covered his eyes not his mouth and nose. Whatever.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
No words
The Catholic Church got $1.4 billion in virus aid.
I'm speechless.
Deirdre Crockett
Santa Fe
Stop the torture references
I strongly object to the overly dramatic tone and implications of the piece on the damaging effects of pandemic conditions on the restaurant industry. Both the headline ("Tightening the screws," July 10) and industry spokeswoman Katherine Wight's notion that restaurants are being "punished" have unwarranted connotations of torture and repression.
Maybe further creative solutions can be found to support restaurants. Our household gets takeout, buys gift cards and has enjoyed patio dining. Would it be possible, for instance, to organize limited-capacity pop-op opportunities in open public spaces? Could public funding support more food trucks for restaurants to take their show on the road? Many, many people are struggling and suffering, and this has nothing to do with an intent to punish or tighten torturous thumbscrews. Public cooperation and compliance with restrictions will pay off in terms of sparing lives and limiting infection.
Gwen Wells
Santa Fe
