Santa Fe’s three harm reduction programs supply people with clean needles, naloxone and other supplies to reduce the harms that come with injecting substances. However, harm reduction is not just for people who inject substances. It’s a philosophy: If what I’m doing is a risk, I want to do what I can to reduce the harms of that risk. COVID-19 gave us all a master class in the philosophy of harm reduction.
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham limits the number of people who can be in a restaurant or a grocery store, she is not eliminating the risks; she is reducing them. That’s harm reduction. Some people are willing to reduce harms in some ways but not others. They might wear a mask and go to the store less, but after doing all those other things, they aren’t willing to keep their social gatherings small. Someone who injects heroin might use clean needles, have a harm reduction card, only use when someone with naloxone is nearby, but they’re still using a Schedule I drug.
Though they’re both doing something illegal, the heroin user isn’t risking the lives of family and friends. It’s the person who spends the holidays with their families that is risking the lives of the people closest to them. Their actions are spreading the virus, keeping us locked in our homes for the past 10 months.
Max Avery
Santa Fe
Don’t ignore women
I am dismayed that twice in a few weeks The New Mexican has ignored the contribution of women. Recently, the newspaper honored 34 New Mexicans who died in 2020 and only four of them were women. Then the newspaper had an article about hopefuls for the role of chairing the Senate Finance Committee (“Who will replace Smith on Senate Finance Committee,” Jan. 11).
On the front page, the paper described and printed photos of three of the male candidates, including one who is brand new to the Senate. On the inside page where the article continued was a photo and qualifying information about Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, a veteran of the Senate Finance Committee and a highly qualified candidate.
How and when will editors see more clearly and invite readers to see the amazing leadership women are bringing to our state?
Alston C. Lundgren
Santa Fe
Unfit to serve
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin should be immediately relieved of his governmental duties. On Jan. 6, he threatened that “blood would run” in the Congress, and now he goes waving his guns to Washington, D.C., just in time for Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The man is guilty of criminal behavior and a social menace. He is a danger to us all.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Generous neighbors
The Santa Fe High School Demon Football Boosters would like to thank the community for the outpouring of donations during our food/coat drive before Christmas.
Because of everyone’s generosity, we were able to help 11 families with our food drive. Each gift included a turkey, ham and a large box of food, and over $150 in gift cards. Our coat drive brought in almost 100 jackets and sweaters to help those in our community stay warm.
Together we made a difference. Thank you, Santa Fe.
Michelle Montoya
Santa Fe
Growing up
As you may have heard, United Way of Santa Fe County has changed its name to Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership. The name change signals our commitment to New Mexico’s children and the adults in their lives.
What matters most is the word “up,” because passion and aspiration fuels everything we do. We have directed programs and policy around early childhood education and care, and created the public awareness and political will for investment in early childhood education and care in New Mexico for many years. We will continue to do the same important work, just with a new name. You can find more information at our website, growingupnm.org.
We are celebrating our new name with a virtual kickoff weekend, Thursday to Jan. 24. Some examples of our virtual events include a kick-off toast to celebrate early childhood champions, a bilingual music performance for all ages, a talent show for all ages, and updates on policy work, supporting families and our early learning center’s COVID-19 response. Go to the registration site: app.mobilcause.com/e/5K1UUA?vid=fvg1e to see the full agenda and to register.
Carol Johnson
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.