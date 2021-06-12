Thank you, Paul Schmolke, for writing about problems with the Santa Fe County treasurer (“Tax travails,” Letters to the Editor, June 8). I also received a delinquent tax bill having never received the initial bill and was unable to reach anyone at the Treasurer’s Office. Messages are not returned. I ended up contacting the office of Katherine Miller, county manager. She has someone answer the phone, and this competent assistant transferred me to a person at the Treasurer’s Office. The good news stops there, since this person explained to me how busy the office is and told me I was at fault for not contacting the treasurer after we paid off our home mortgage.
This lack of accountability in a local office is very concerning, especially when the notice of delinquent taxes is delivered without getting a tax bill. Given what Schmolke and I experienced, it seems the tax bills were not sent out. I would like to know what recourse we have for this sloppy and unresponsive work by the Treasurer’s Office. There’s not much you can do when an office refuses to engage with the public.
Carol Robertson Lopez
Santa Fe
History shopping
Most people in Santa Fe today are unaware there was a Safeway grocery store at 123 Grant St., the site where Georgia O’Keeffe Museum officials want to build a new museum (“O’Keeffe Museum plans $60M expansion,” June 8). For 48 years, from 1942 to 1990, it was open for business, and the old store building remains there today, albeit remodeled in faux adobe and serving as offices for Prima Title and the museum’s Education Center. In the 1940s through the 1960s, Santa Fe was packed with small neighborhood grocery stores, so this Safeway was a megastore in its day. Its opening in 1942 coincided with the beginning of Los Alamos National Laboratory, and of course, all the arriving scientists and engineers first came to Santa Fe for security check-in on Palace Avenue. I like to think of Robert Oppenheimer and Neils Bohr stopping there for groceries before running off to build the first atomic bomb.
Rebecca Lee
Santa Fe
Many thanks
Cooking with Kids is celebrating 25 years of partnership with Santa Fe Public Schools, and we want to thank Veronica García for helping us reach this milestone. García’s commitment to the health and well-being of children has been the cornerstone of her long and successful career in New Mexico, most recently as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools. She has been instrumental in helping Cooking with Kids reach more children than ever before and ensuring that future students benefit from the impactful programming that Cooking with Kids and other organizations provide.
Her commitment to healthy kids and healthy food was on display at a recent State of the Schools event. Many folks don’t know the extent of Santa Fe Public Schools’ innovative farm-to-cafeteria programs. Her choice to feature the district’s success in serving locally grown produce in school cafeterias was both a shout-out to the hardworking staff of the student nutrition department and a public acknowledgement of the importance of including fresh, locally grown produce in school meals.
All of us at Cooking with Kids will miss working with García. We’ll miss her fierce determination to help all kids live healthy and fulfilling lives and her understanding that a child is not just a set of test scores. We’ll also miss her great sense of humor and get-it-done attitude. Her contributions to Cooking with Kids will continue to benefit our kids, schools and families as we roll into our next 25 years.
Anna Farrier
executive director
Cooking with Kids
Spread the wealth
Our daily news is being inundated with images of masses of immigrants hoping to cross the border into the U.S. They carry their children and their personal belongings, with a single thought: Keep walking. Most have left their homes and families behind to escape poverty and death, then walk right into it. They focus on their American dream to give them strength as they walk. These people come mostly from Nicaragua. Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras — every day.
It is puzzling that so many people are leaving their country because these countries have valuable resources. Reality is that we Americans, for decades, have enjoyed the convenience of such things as coffee, bananas, sugar, cereal, etc. at a bargain price every morning, thanks to American international corporations. The immigrants are the victims of colonial economics and white supremacy politics. They are powerless and voiceless, but they are not worthless — they have unalienable human rights. What if the immigrants were to come here to demand their share of their countries’ resources that were exported to America? If we want to control immigration, we must give them hope that their own countries will fight corruption and spread the wealth.
Lorenzo Atencio
Santa Fe
Agenda of the powerful
Thanks for publishing Max Boot’s column (“Too many people underestimate Trump threat,” Commentary, June 8). While Boot is correct about the danger to the country, I believe that while former President Donald Trump is a prisoner of his own viciously and malignantly talented personality, the Republican politicians and their right-wing owners know better. They, the wealthy right wing and their political servants, chafe at the limitations that constitutional governance places on their ability to magnify their own wealth and power at the expense of everyone else. Trump has been the perfect instrument to con much of the population to support an agenda of subversion, without knowing what they are supporting. See Democracy in Chains by Nancy MacLean.
The right-wing agenda, if successful, would entail casual cruelty, corruption, widespread misery, political violence and eventually the collective self-destruction of civilization in consequence of climate catastrophe. The only justice would be the advantage of selfish power. Those who would speak of any virtue other than wealth and power are simply naive to the reality of power and its intoxication. The people would be treated as pawns, even slaves, in power games. And if we were all to go down in flames as a consequence, that would be OK, as long as the wealthy and powerful can have their way until then. This is what you will be voting for if you vote Republican. May their agenda fail.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.