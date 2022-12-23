It’s unbelievable. The federal budget has $858 billion for military spending, less for constructive domestic programs and only $1 billion to help poor countries develop resilience to climate change. Things are truly out of whack, and, even though I normally would have no trouble paying my federal taxes, it feels more and more painful and hypocritical to me to do so.
Dee Homans
Santa Fe
Another dog attack
In reference to Milan Simonich's column ("Pit bull may be linked to attacks," Ringside Seat, Dec, 21) — on Dec. 8, my husband and I were attacked in our driveway by a pit bull as we were getting our groceries out of our car. Suddenly, the loose dog, who was wearing a collar, jumped, then stood on his hind legs, pushing my husband against an open car door. I was opening the trunk with no protection. The dog tackled me like a football linebacker. I flew about two feet and landed on asphalt driveway. I was seriously injured; broken foot, whiplash and blow to my head. I saw stars. I couldn't get up by myself; we started screaming for help!
A shout out for Santa Fe Fire Department first responders. They also called animal control to report the dog attack. Animal control officers arrived the next morning and they went to the dog owners' home. I'm still trying to get police incident report.
Now I am using my husband's wheelchair. Before the attack, I was his caretaker as he recovers from E. coli-related sepsis. Now he is taking care of me. I feel we need to crack down on irresponsible dog owners. Dogs are a big responsibility. They need rabies shots, registration tags, chips and they need to be spayed or neutered, etc. I love dogs, but if a person can't follow the laws in our community, or if you can't afford a dog — get a stuffed animal.
Marcy Lujan
Santa Fe
Ready to serve
Twitter boss Elon Musk has stated, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job." Well, here I am!
I have never been hesitant to try something new and am always willing to give my opinion on most topics even when some people might not want to hear them. I am not going to be silly enough to ask people whether they want me in the job and then accept that so I will be able to fill the position into the distant future. I would come into the position with no biases and would welcome suggestions on how to manage Twitter as I don't actually use it, so I might need some professional development. Although I am a defender of free speech, I would have no problem banning former President Donald Trump from the platform.
I await his employment offer with anticipation.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
Stop the attack
I would like to propose that we regard the term NIMBY as hate speech. This term was developed as a prejorative label for people within a community objecting to various aspects of a development project, for any reason. It stands for "not in my back yard." It was was used in Sunday's paper by Kim Shanahan ("Classic east-side doozy creates smoke, little clarity," Building Santa Fe, Dec. 18) to describe residents objecting to a project on Old Pecos Trail. I've seen this term used to lump together ALL residents objecting to a project, and to avoid considering the concerns they have raised.
This was done when projects for infill were proposed at Zia Station, the South Meadows project and the midtown campus. Never are the recommendations from such residents considered; they are seen as "bad" due to developers' wish to paint them as invalid in their specific concerns. This is hate speech — the condemnation of a whole group.
Cheryl Gardopé
Santa Fe
On our own
What an irony. First the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade and then there is only pricey child care in this country. So, no abortion, and once the child is born, it's up to the parents to figure out how to be able to work and afford the care of their child or children. Many other countries deal with this issue in a sensible way. Not the U.S.